Top 10 most polluted countries in the world 2025-26: Where does India rank?
Top 10 most polluted countries in the world 2025-26: A new global report has exposed shocking air pollution levels across countries, with some regions facing dangerously high risks. The rankings may surprise you, especially where India stands on the list.
Top 10 most and least polluted countries
Top 10 most and least polluted countries in the world 2025-26: Air pollution remains the most pressing topic of our times as it directly impacts our health and poses serious long term risks. Man-made pollution, wildfire smoke and climate change continue to remain top reasons impactiong global air quality.
91% countries are polluted?
The latest IQAir World Air Quality Report revealed that 130 out of 143 countries, that is, about 91 per cent, lived with an air quality above the World Health Organisation’s annual average PM2.5 guideline value in 2025. The report noted that only 13 countries, accounting for just 14 per cent of cities worldwide, a decrease from 17 per cent in 2023, met the WHO annual average last year.
Which is the most polluted country?
Pakistan has been recorded as the most polluted country in 2025, with its capital city, Islamabad, as the sixth most polluted capital city. The countries with the cleanest air were predominantly found in Oceania, whereas Central and South Asia recorded the highest levels of air pollution. French Polynesia, and its capital, Papeete, have been recorded as the least polluted country and city in 2025.
Where does India stand?
India continues to face air quality challenges, with it ranking as the sixth most polluted country globally in 2025. Its capital, New Delhi, was recorded as the most polluted capital city, along with five of its cities, among the top ten most polluted cities worldwide. IQAir tracked air pollution worldwide by collecting data from over 80,000 sensors in nearly 10,000 cities across 143 countries; below are the most and least polluted countries in 2025.
Top 10 countries with the most polluted air
Top 10 countries with the most polluted air in 2025-26:
Here are the top 10 countries with the most polluted air in 2025-26:
1. Pakistan: 67.3 μg/m³ PM2.5
2. Bangladesh: 66.1 μg/m³ PM2.5
3. Tajikistan: 57.3 μg/m³ PM2.5
4. Chad: 53.6 μg/m³ PM2.5
5. D.R. Congo: 50.2 μg/m³ PM2.5
6. India: 48.9 μg/m³ PM2.5
7. Kuwait: 45.7 μg/m³ PM2.5
8. Uganda: 43.0 μg/m³ PM2.5
9. Egypt: 40.6 μg/m³ PM2.5
10. Uzbekistan: 38.1 μg/m³ PM2.5
Source: IQAir World Air Quality Report 2025, PM2.5: Tiny particles that can reach deep into lungs and bloodstream.
Top 10 Countries with Cleanest Air
Top 10 Countries with Cleanest Air
1. French Polynesia – 1.8 μg/m³ PM2.5
2. Puerto Rico – 2.4 μg/m³ PM2.5
3. U.S. Virgin Islands – 2.5 μg/m³ PM2.5
4. Barbados – 2.6 μg/m³ PM2.5
5. New Caledonia – 3.6 μg/m³ PM2.5
6. Iceland – 3.7 μg/m³ PM2.5
7. Bermuda – 3.8 μg/m³ PM2.5
8. Andorra – 4.3 μg/m³ PM2.5
9. Réunion – 4.3 μg/m³ PM2.5
10. Australia – 4.4 μg/m³ PM2.5
Source: IQAir World Air Quality Report 2025, PM2.5: Tiny particles that can reach deep into lungs and bloodstream
(Pic Credits: ANI, Freepik)
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Trending Photos