Top 10 most polluted countries in the world 2025-26: Where does India rank?

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India continues to face air quality challenges, with it ranking as the sixth most polluted country globally in 2025. Its capital, New Delhi, was recorded as the most polluted capital city, along with five of its cities, among the top ten most polluted cities worldwide. IQAir tracked air pollution worldwide by collecting data from over 80,000 sensors in nearly 10,000 cities across 143 countries; below are the most and least polluted countries in 2025.