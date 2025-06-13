Top 10 Most Scenic Train Journeys In India To Experience The Magic Of Monsoon Season
The Indian monsoon, with its rhythmic downpours and misty landscapes, transforms the country into a lush paradise. While road trips are popular during this time, train journeys offer an unmatched experience of watching the monsoon magic unfold right outside your window. From the Western Ghats to the tea gardens of Assam, here are the top 10 train rides in India that become absolutely magical during the monsoon season.
Konkan Railway (Mumbai to Goa)
This scenic journey along the Arabian Sea coast is one of the most beautiful rail routes in India. During monsoon, the Western Ghats are wrapped in clouds, waterfalls gush down the hillsides, and the train crosses over 2,000 bridges and through 90 tunnels. The green landscape, coconut groves, and the occasional sea view make this a dreamy monsoon ride.
Kalka to Shimla (Himalayan Queen)
A UNESCO World Heritage site, the narrow-gauge toy train between Kalka and Shimla offers a charming hill journey. During monsoon, mist floats through the pine forests, and the cool drizzle enhances the romantic appeal. The 102 tunnels and arched bridges along the route offer enchanting views of Himachal’s monsoon-drenched hills.
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling)
Also known as the "Toy Train", this narrow-gauge journey through the tea gardens and misty hills of Darjeeling is like stepping into a fairy tale. In the rains, the landscape is lush and vibrant, and the toy train’s slow pace lets you soak in every drop of monsoon magic.
Mettupalayam to Ooty (Nilgiri Mountain Railway)
This century-old mountain train snakes through tunnels, bridges, and steep curves, taking you from Tamil Nadu’s plains to the green peaks of Ooty. During monsoon, the route comes alive with wildflowers, thick fog, and green valleys. It’s a visual treat for nature lovers and photographers alike.
Mandapam to Rameswaram (Pamban Bridge)
This unique ride crosses the Pamban Bridge over the sea, connecting mainland India to the island town of Rameswaram. During the monsoon, the sea appears even more dramatic and the view of the rains lashing the ocean while crossing the bridge is absolutely breathtaking.
Vasco da Gama to Londa (Goa to Karnataka)
Passing through dense forests, waterfalls, and tunnels, this route is less known but incredibly scenic during monsoon. The Dudhsagar Falls, in particular, is a sight to behold as it flows in full force right next to the railway track. The journey is wild, refreshing, and thrilling.
Mumbai to Pune (via Lonavala & Khandala)
This short ride is packed with monsoon beauty. The stretch between Karjat and Lonavala is filled with waterfalls, mist-covered hills, and lush greenery. During rains, the Sahyadri Hills burst into life, making this one of the most-loved weekend train routes from Mumbai.
Guwahati to Silchar (Assam)
Traveling through the Barail range, tea gardens, and thick rainforests, this lesser-known train route in Assam becomes magical during the monsoon. The rains highlight the rich biodiversity of the northeast, with overflowing streams, chirping birds, and a cool breeze throughout the journey.
Bangalore to Ooty (via Mysore and Coonoor)
This train ride is a mix of history and nature. As the train climbs the Nilgiris, monsoon rains wash over the hills and the surrounding coffee estates and eucalyptus forests come alive. Coonoor to Ooty, in particular, is misty, serene, and full of postcard-perfect views.
Jammu to Udhampur
This relatively short ride in Jammu and Kashmir winds through tunnels and bridges with stunning views of the Shivalik range. During monsoon, the surrounding mountains are wrapped in clouds, and waterfalls appear all along the route. It’s a peaceful, offbeat journey into nature.
Monsoon in India has a way of turning ordinary landscapes into something extraordinary—and what better way to witness this transformation than from the comfort of a train? These top 10 train journeys not only offer scenic beauty but also capture the soul-soothing essence of the Indian monsoon. So, if you love the rains, pack your bags and hop on one of these magical rides!
