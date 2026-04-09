Top 10 most women-friendly cities in India 2026: Bengaluru stays 1st, Gurgaon jumps - Is your city safe enough?

2 / 9

Bengaluru has kept the top spot for another year. It scored 53.2 on the City Inclusion Score (CIS). The city offers plenty of job opportunities, feels safer, and makes everyday life easier for women. Good industries and strong career support have helped it stay number one. Better policing and improved public facilities are also making a difference. Chennai came in second with a score of 49.8. It did well in safety, public transport, healthcare, and education. These things help women feel more included in daily life.Pune, Hyderabad, and Mumbai rounded out the top five with scores of 46.2, 46, and 44.4. These cities are doing a good job of balancing work opportunities with a supportive environment for women.