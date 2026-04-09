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NewsPhotosTop 10 most women-friendly cities in India 2026: Bengaluru stays 1st, Gurgaon jumps - Is your city safe enough?
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Top 10 most women-friendly cities in India 2026: Bengaluru stays 1st, Gurgaon jumps - Is your city safe enough?

Top 10 India’s most women-friendly cities in 2026: A new report reveals the best cities for women in India and the rankings might surprise you. While some cities lead in safety and careers, others still have a long way to go. Read on.

Updated:Apr 09, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
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Top 10 Most Women-Friendly Cities

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Top 10 Most Women-Friendly Cities

Top 10 Most Women-Friendly Cities in India 2026: India’s cities are slowly becoming better and more inclusive for women. The latest Avtar Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI) 2025 report shows which places are making the most progress. While some cities lead in safety and careers, others still have a long way to go. Read on.

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the top spot

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Bengaluru has kept the top spot for another year. It scored 53.2 on the City Inclusion Score (CIS). The city offers plenty of job opportunities, feels safer, and makes everyday life easier for women. Good industries and strong career support have helped it stay number one. Better policing and improved public facilities are also making a difference. Chennai came in second with a score of 49.8. It did well in safety, public transport, healthcare, and education. These things help women feel more included in daily life.Pune, Hyderabad, and Mumbai rounded out the top five with scores of 46.2, 46, and 44.4. These cities are doing a good job of balancing work opportunities with a supportive environment for women.

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Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida

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One city that moved up a lot this year is Gurgaon. It jumped from ninth to sixth place. The main reason is better inclusion at workplaces. More companies there are now supporting women’s careers and growth. Still, the report points out that cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida have strong job markets but need to improve on safety, affordability, and easy travel around the city.

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job opportunities, representation, and support

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The rankings are based on a detailed framework that evaluates cities on women’s participation, safety, and career continuity. This is captured through the City Inclusion Score, which combines two key components: the Social Inclusion Score (SIS) and the Industrial Inclusion Score (IIS). While SIS looks at factors such as safety, liveability, and the representation of women in society, IIS focuses on how inclusive workplaces are, including job opportunities, representation, and support systems.

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maintaining a good balance

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Some cities stand out for maintaining a good balance between these two factors. For instance, in Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune, social and industrial inclusion have continuously coincided, making it easier for women to find employment and sustain long-term careers. In contrast, Mumbai presents a different picture. Despite a very high industrial inclusion score of 69.00, its social inclusion score lags at 38.44, highlighting issues such as high living costs and infrastructure shortages despite an abundance of job options.

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top 10 women-friendly cities

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Here are the top 10 women-friendly cities in India 2026

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Increasingly expanding to smaller urban areas

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The increasing number of Tier-2 cities in the top ranks is another intriguing trend in this year’s report. This implies that support for women’s surroundings and opportunities is increasingly expanding to smaller urban areas as well, rather than being restricted to metropolitan areas.

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women’s safety, healthcare, education

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With the highest averages for all three indices (CIS at 21.60, SIS at 27.81, and IIS at 11.61), South India has become the most inclusive region. This illustrates a more comprehensive strategy in which communities invest in women’s safety, healthcare, education, and overall quality of life, in addition to economic growth.

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(Pic credits: Freepik) 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

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women friendly cities India 2026safest cities for women Indiabest cities for women jobs Indiacity inclusion score IndiaAvtar report women cities
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