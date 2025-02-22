Top 8 Best Places To See Cherry Blossoms Around The World For Stunning Spring Views

2 / 10

Japan is perhaps the most famous destination for cherry blossoms, and Tokyo is one of the best cities to witness this natural wonder. The cherry blossoms bloom in parks, temples, and along riversides, creating a stunning backdrop for both locals and tourists. Some of the most popular spots include Ueno Park, Shinjuku Gyoen, and Chidorigafuchi, where you can enjoy a traditional "hanami" (flower viewing) picnic under the cherry trees.

Best Time to Visit: Late March to early April