Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2938746https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/top-9-alia-bhatt-inspired-traditional-looks-gen-z-must-try-this-raksha-bandhan-2938746
NewsPhotosTop 9 Alia Bhatt-Inspired Traditional Looks Gen Z Must Try This Raksha Bandhan
photoDetails

Top 9 Alia Bhatt-Inspired Traditional Looks Gen Z Must Try This Raksha Bandhan

Alia Bhatt Inspired Gen Z Fashion Inspo: The Raazi actor who always grabs attention with her trendsetting looks. As Raksha Bandhan is around the corner,  draw inspiration from the diva to turn heads in stunning traditional outfits with a modern touch and trendy style perfect for Gen Z style inspo. 

9 Traditional Looks Alia Bhatt Slayed And Gen Z Can Steal!

Updated:Jul 29, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Red x Pink

1/9
Red x Pink

Alia Bhatt’s this ethnic look seamlessly fuses modern touches with a glam vibe, as the pink hue exudes elegance and sophistication and red is bold and timeless. 

Follow Us

Fab In Floral

2/9
Fab In Floral

Alia Bhatt dazzled in a white floral saree with a purple border, exuding simplicity and elegance. 

Follow Us

Shimmery Black

3/9
Shimmery Black

Alia Bhatt stunned in an black ethnic glam look, pairing her outfit with statement heavy earrings that added a touch of elegance and style.

Follow Us

Perfect In Pink

4/9
Perfect In Pink
Follow Us

Trending In Silver

5/9
Trending In Silver
Follow Us

Standout Outfit

6/9
Standout Outfit
Follow Us

Bold In Black

7/9
Bold In Black
Follow Us

Multicolour Saree Inspo

8/9
Multicolour Saree Inspo

Alia Bhatt stuns in a vibrant multicoloured chiffon saree, pairing it effortlessly with minimal accessories, exuding timeless elegance and charm.

Follow Us

Golden Glam

9/9
Golden Glam

Alia Bhatt set major ethnic fashion goals in a stunning golden lehenga, radiating elegance and grace with her timeless look.

Follow Us
9 Best Ethnic Looks Of Alia Bhattraksha bandhan 2025Alia Bhatt saree lookAlia BhattAlia Bhatt Traditional LooksCelebs Traditional LooksLifestyleTrendy Ethnic Looks
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Technology
Worried About Aadhaar Misuse? Here's How To Safely Delink It From Mobile Numbers And Wallet Apps To Avoid Scams
camera icon7
title
Auto news
Think You're A Good Driver? Check The 7 Most Common Driving Mistakes
camera icon7
title
weekend activities for kids
5 Fun And Educational Weekend Activities Every Parent Should Teach Their Kids
camera icon10
title
home workout while watching TV
Don’t Let TV Time Make You Inactive: 8 Easy Fitness Moves To Stay Healthy At Home
camera icon7
title
Ready To Ditch the 9-To-5? Discover How Mutual Funds Can Supercharge Your Path To Independence
NEWS ON ONE CLICK