Top 9 Alia Bhatt-Inspired Traditional Looks Gen Z Must Try This Raksha Bandhan
Alia Bhatt Inspired Gen Z Fashion Inspo: The Raazi actor who always grabs attention with her trendsetting looks. As Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, draw inspiration from the diva to turn heads in stunning traditional outfits with a modern touch and trendy style perfect for Gen Z style inspo.
9 Traditional Looks Alia Bhatt Slayed And Gen Z Can Steal!
Red x Pink
Alia Bhatt’s this ethnic look seamlessly fuses modern touches with a glam vibe, as the pink hue exudes elegance and sophistication and red is bold and timeless.
Fab In Floral
Alia Bhatt dazzled in a white floral saree with a purple border, exuding simplicity and elegance.
Shimmery Black
Alia Bhatt stunned in an black ethnic glam look, pairing her outfit with statement heavy earrings that added a touch of elegance and style.
Perfect In Pink
Trending In Silver
Standout Outfit
Bold In Black
Multicolour Saree Inspo
Alia Bhatt stuns in a vibrant multicoloured chiffon saree, pairing it effortlessly with minimal accessories, exuding timeless elegance and charm.
Golden Glam
Alia Bhatt set major ethnic fashion goals in a stunning golden lehenga, radiating elegance and grace with her timeless look.
