Top 9 Alia Bhatt-Inspired Traditional Looks Gen Z Must Try This Raksha Bandhan

photoDetails

english

2938731

Alia Bhatt Inspired Gen Z Fashion Inspo: The Raazi actor who always grabs attention with her trendsetting looks. As Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, draw inspiration from the diva to turn heads in stunning traditional outfits with a modern touch and trendy style perfect for Gen Z style inspo.

9 Traditional Looks Alia Bhatt Slayed And Gen Z Can Steal!