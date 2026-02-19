Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Want to see stunning Blood Moon? Here are 5 best places around the World
The Total Lunar Eclipse 2026 will light up the night sky with a breathtaking Blood Moon. Discover the 5 best places around the world to witness this rare and stunning celestial event.
Total Lunar Eclipse 2026
The Total Lunar Eclipse 2026 is set to offer skywatchers a breathtaking view of the Blood Moon. During this rare event, the Moon will turn a deep red as it passes completely into Earth’s shadow. If you are planning to witness this magical sight, choosing the right location with clear skies and minimal light pollution can make all the difference. Here are five of the best places around the world to watch the Blood Moon at its finest.
Grand Canyon National Park
Totality: 4:04 am – 5:02 am MST
Average Cloud Cover: 63%
The Grand Canyon offers one of the most dramatic backdrops for a Blood Moon. Open viewpoints like Mather Point and the Rim Trail provide wide, unobstructed views of the sky. Watching the red Moon rise above the canyon’s vast landscape can be a truly unforgettable experience.
Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, Colorado
Totality: 4:04 am – 5:02 am MST
Average Cloud Cover: 60%
This scenic spot in Northern Colorado is a favorite among sky lovers. The Northern Colorado Astronomical Society is expected to organise a public stargazing event, making it a great place for both beginners and experienced astronomy enthusiasts to gather and enjoy the eclipse together.
Arkaroola Wilderness Sanctuary, Australia
Totality: 9:34 pm – 10:32 pm ACDT
Average Cloud Cover: 24%
Located in a remote desert region, Arkaroola is known for its incredibly clear skies and low humidity. Its isolated setting makes it one of the best places in the world for stargazing, offering excellent chances of seeing the Blood Moon in perfect clarity.
Warrumbungle Dark Sky Park, Australia
Totality: 10:04 pm – 11:02 pm AEDT
Average Cloud Cover: 45%
Australia’s first Dark Sky Park, and home to the famous Siding Spring Observatory, Warrumbungle provides exceptional night sky conditions. With minimal light pollution, it is an ideal location to enjoy a total lunar eclipse in all its glory.
Saguaro National Park, Arizona
Located in the Sonoran Desert near Tucson, Saguaro National Park is recognised as an Urban Night Sky Place. Its desert setting and nearby observatories make it a prime destination for watching celestial events like the Blood Moon.
Viewing Tips for the Blood Moon
No special glasses are needed to watch a lunar eclipse.
Binoculars or a telescope can help you see more details on the Moon’s surface.
Check the local weather forecast a few days before the event.
Choose a dark location away from city lights for the best view.
The Total Lunar Eclipse 2026 will be a spectacular event for sky lovers around the world. Whether you choose a grand canyon, a desert sanctuary, or a dark sky park, clear skies and a peaceful setting will make the experience even more special. If you are near one of these locations, don’t miss the chance to witness the magical glow of the Blood Moon lighting up the night sky.
