Train To Other Countries: 5 Indian Railway Stations That Will Take You Beyond Borders

Petrapole, the busiest border railway station in India, is situated in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and acts as a key gateway between India and Bangladesh. It is the starting point for the Bandhan Express, which runs between Kolkata and Khulna in Bangladesh, serving as an essential corridor for both passenger travel and freight transport. The route provides a unique glimpse of the Indo-Bangladesh border, though travelers are required to have a valid passport and visa to make the journey.