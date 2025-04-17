Train To Other Countries: 5 Indian Railway Stations That Will Take You Beyond Borders
If you're a fan of train journeys, have you ever considered taking a train from India to another country? It might sound far-fetched, but it's entirely possible. India borders seven nations, and while many of these borders are commonly crossed by road or air, there are also select routes where trains operate across countries. That means international train travel from India is very much a reality.
Intrigued? Keep reading to discover five Indian railway stations that connect to international destinations, offering a truly one-of-a-kind cross-border travel adventure.
Haldibari Railway Station
Haldibari Railway Station, located just 4.5 km from the Bangladesh border in West Bengal, serves as an important connection point between India and Bangladesh via Chilhati Station. This cross-border rail route was officially inaugurated in December 2020, and the Mitali Express began its operations in 2021. The train departs from New Jalpaiguri Junction and makes a stop at Haldibari before continuing on to Dhaka.
Petrapole Railway Station
Petrapole, the busiest border railway station in India, is situated in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and acts as a key gateway between India and Bangladesh. It is the starting point for the Bandhan Express, which runs between Kolkata and Khulna in Bangladesh, serving as an essential corridor for both passenger travel and freight transport. The route provides a unique glimpse of the Indo-Bangladesh border, though travelers are required to have a valid passport and visa to make the journey.
Jaynagar Railway Station
Jaynagar Railway Station, situated in the Madhubani district of Bihar, lies only 4 km from the India-Nepal border and acts as a key entry point to Nepal through Kurtha Station in Janakpur. With the revival of passenger train services between the two nations, travelers can now enjoy cross-border rail journeys without the need for a passport or visa. This development has significantly eased travel and strengthened connectivity between India and Nepal.
Singhabad Railway Station
Singhabad, situated in West Bengal's Malda district, primarily functions as a freight transit point, playing a crucial role in the transport of goods between India and Bangladesh. Its direct link to Rohanpur Station in Bangladesh and its importance in handling freight destined for Nepal make it a vital route for cross-border trade. Although passenger services are minimal, Singhabad continues to be a significant contributor to strengthening India's economic connections with its neighboring nations.
Radhikapur Railway Station
Radhikapur, located in Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal, functions as a zero-point railway station along the India-Bangladesh border and serves as an important hub for freight transport. It is directly linked to Biral Railway Station in Bangladesh, facilitating smooth trade routes connecting India's Assam and Bihar. Primarily dedicated to freight services, Radhikapur plays a vital role in enhancing the India-Bangladesh rail corridor and promoting economic collaboration. Its strategic location makes it a significant asset in regional trade and logistics.
