Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2975763https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/troubled-with-persistent-cough-and-cold-here-are-10-natural-safe-homemade-recipes-for-instant-relief-2975763
NewsPhotosTroubled With Persistent Cough And Cold? Here Are 10 Natural & Safe Homemade Recipes For Instant Relief
photoDetails

Troubled With Persistent Cough And Cold? Here Are 10 Natural & Safe Homemade Recipes For Instant Relief

Battling a stubborn cough or cold that just won’t go away? Discover 10 powerful, all-natural homemade remedies that soothe your throat, clear congestion, and boost immunity, without any side effects.

Updated:Oct 24, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
Follow Us

cough and cold home remedies

1/14
cough and cold home remedies

Whether it’s a lingering cough that won’t let you sleep or a stuffy nose making breathing difficult, cold and cough are common yet frustrating issues, especially during changing weather. While over-the-counter syrups offer temporary relief, nature has its own pharmacy filled with time-tested remedies that actually work. Here are 10 natural, safe, and easy homemade recipes to help you recover faster.

 

Follow Us

Ginger-Honey Tea

2/14

1. Ginger-Honey Tea: Nature’s Cough Soother

Ginger contains anti-inflammatory compounds like gingerol that ease throat irritation and mucus buildup. Combine one teaspoon of freshly grated ginger with a cup of hot water, add a spoon of honey, and sip slowly. This age-old remedy instantly calms coughing spells and provides lasting relief.

Follow Us

Turmeric Milk

3/14

2. Turmeric Milk: The Golden Elixir

Also known as haldi doodh, this is one of the most powerful Ayurvedic cures. Turmeric’s curcumin has antibacterial and antiviral properties that fight respiratory infections. Warm a cup of milk, mix in half a teaspoon of turmeric, and drink before bedtime to soothe the throat and reduce inflammation overnight.

Follow Us

Tulsi-Kadha

4/14

3. Tulsi-Kadha: The Immunity Booster

Tulsi (holy basil) leaves are known for their antimicrobial and adaptogenic properties. Boil a few tulsi leaves with black pepper, ginger, and cardamom in water. Drink this kadha twice daily to strengthen your immune system and keep cold symptoms at bay.

Follow Us

Steam Inhalation

5/14

4. Steam Inhalation with Eucalyptus Oil

When nasal congestion makes breathing difficult, steam therapy is a simple and effective fix. Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to hot water and inhale the steam. The vapor helps open nasal passages, reduces sinus pressure, and clears phlegm naturally.

Follow Us

Lemon and Honey Tea

6/14

5. Lemon and Honey Tea

Vitamin C-rich lemon boosts immunity, while honey acts as a natural demulcent that coats and soothes the throat. Mix the juice of half a lemon and a tablespoon of honey into a glass of warm water. Drink this twice daily to stay hydrated and relieve throat irritation.

Follow Us

Cinnamon Tea

7/14

6. Cinnamon Tea: Warming Remedy for Cold Relief

Cinnamon is not just a spice — it’s a natural antibiotic. Boil a stick of cinnamon with black tea and a hint of honey. This aromatic brew helps fight infections, ease sore throats, and improve blood circulation during cold weather.

Follow Us

Salt Water Gargle

8/14

7. Salt Water Gargle: Simple Yet Powerful

A classic remedy recommended by doctors and grandmothers alike, salt water gargling helps draw out mucus and bacteria. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in warm water and gargle twice daily to relieve sore throat and reduce inflammation.

Follow Us

Garlic Clove Infusion

9/14

8. Garlic Clove Infusion: The Antiviral Powerhouse

Garlic is packed with allicin, a compound known for its antiviral and antibacterial effects. Crush one or two cloves and steep them in hot water for a few minutes. Drink this infusion once daily — it might not taste great, but it works wonders for fighting infections naturally.

Follow Us

Pepper and Honey Mix

10/14

9. Pepper and Honey Mix: For Dry Cough Relief

Black pepper stimulates mucus flow, while honey soothes the throat. Mix a pinch of black pepper powder with a spoonful of honey and take it twice daily. This simple recipe is particularly effective for dry, persistent coughs.

Follow Us

Ghee and Black Pepper

11/14

10. Ghee and Black Pepper: Ancient Ayurvedic Healer

Ayurveda recommends ghee for its lubricating and soothing properties. Warm a teaspoon of ghee, mix in a pinch of black pepper and turmeric, and consume it before bed. This helps relieve throat dryness, control coughing, and promote restful sleep.

Follow Us

When to See a Doctor

12/14

When should you see a Doctor?

While these remedies are safe and effective, if your cough lasts more than three weeks or is accompanied by fever, shortness of breath, or chest pain, consult a doctor. Persistent symptoms could indicate underlying infections like bronchitis or sinusitis.

Follow Us

cough and cold home remedies

13/14

These 10 home remedies not only provide quick relief from cough and cold but also strengthen your body’s natural defenses. Whether it’s a soothing cup of ginger tea or a healing spoon of turmeric milk, consistency is key, stick to these natural solutions for lasting wellness.

Follow Us

ayurvedic immunity boosters

14/14

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

(Pic Credits: Freepik)

Follow Us
Cough and cold home remediesnatural cough reliefayurvedic cold treatmentsore throat home cureImmunity Boosting Drinksturmeric milk benefitshoney and ginger teahome treatment for coldtulsi kadha recipenatural ways to stop coughindian home remedies for coldherbal drinks for immunitygarlic for coughlemon honey remedyHome remedies for sore throatghee and black pepper benefitssteam inhalation for congestioncinnamon tea for coldholistic healing for coughayurvedic immunity boosters
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon14
title
Cough and cold home remedies
Troubled With Persistent Cough And Cold? Here Are 10 Natural & Safe Homemade Recipes For Instant Relief
camera icon8
title
Cleanest Cities In India
7 Cleanest Indian Cities: From Indore To Noida - Check Full List Here
camera icon7
title
World's Youngest Country
Meet World's Youngest Country: This African Nation Got Independence In 2011, Member Of UN, It Is…
camera icon7
title
SBI Cards
SBI Credit Card Rules Changing From 1 November 2025: Cardholders Should Know About New Transaction Charges
camera icon12
title
Chhath Puja 2025
Chhath Puja 2025: Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee To Monalisa, Pawan Singh — Bollywood & Bhojpuri Stars Who Celebrate The Festival With Full Devotion