Try These 5 Kadha Variants During This Seasonal Change
As the seasons shift, our bodies often need a little extra care to stay healthy and resilient. One of the most cherished traditional remedies in Indian households is Kadha—a warm, herbal decoction made from a blend of spices and herbs known for their immunity-boosting and healing properties. Perfect for fighting off seasonal colds, coughs, and fatigue, Kadha is a comforting drink that not only tastes good but also nurtures your body.
Try These 5 Kadha Variants
Kadha is more than just a drink; it's a time-tested wellness ritual that strengthens your body from within, especially during seasonal changes when colds, coughs, and fatigue are common. By trying these five variants, you not only diversify your health routine but also keep your taste buds delighted. So, brew a cup of your favorite Kadha, cozy up, and embrace the season with renewed vitality!If you want to experiment beyond the classic ginger-tulsi-honey Kadha, here are five delightful and effective Kadha variants you should try this season:
1. Tulsi Ginger Kadha with Black Pepper
The quintessential immunity booster, this Kadha combines tulsi (holy basil), fresh ginger, and black pepper. Tulsi is known for its antiviral properties, ginger aids digestion and reduces inflammation, while black pepper improves respiratory health.
How to prepare:
Boil 2 cups of water.
Add 10-12 tulsi leaves, a 1-inch piece of ginger (sliced), and 5-6 crushed black peppercorns.
Let it simmer for 10 minutes.
Strain and add honey or jaggery as per taste.
Drink warm.
2. Ashwagandha and Mulethi Kadha
Ashwagandha is an adaptogen that helps the body manage stress, while mulethi (licorice root) soothes sore throats and coughs.
How to prepare:
Boil 2 cups of water.
Add 1 tsp dried ashwagandha powder and a small piece of mulethi root.
Simmer for 10 minutes.
Strain and add honey if desired.
Enjoy this calming and nourishing drink.
3. Cinnamon Cardamom Kadha
Cinnamon warms the body and fights bacteria, while cardamom is excellent for digestion and respiratory health. This Kadha also offers a naturally sweet and spicy flavor.
How to prepare:
Boil 2 cups of water.
Add a 2-inch cinnamon stick and 4-5 crushed green cardamom pods.
Simmer for 10 minutes.
Strain, then sweeten with jaggery or honey.
Sip warm for a cozy feel.
4. Turmeric Ginger Kadha
Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, ideal for boosting immunity and soothing body aches. Combined with ginger, this Kadha is a potent health tonic.
How to prepare:
Boil 2 cups of water.
Add 1 tsp fresh turmeric powder or a 1-inch turmeric root piece and 1-inch ginger (sliced).
Simmer for 10 minutes.
Strain and add honey for taste.
Drink it hot for best results.
5. Clove and Lemon Kadha
Cloves are excellent for relieving cold symptoms and enhancing digestion. Adding lemon juice brings a fresh burst of Vitamin C, making this Kadha both tasty and effective.
How to prepare:
Boil 2 cups of water.
Add 4-5 cloves and simmer for 10 minutes.
Strain the decoction.
Add fresh lemon juice and honey.
Serve warm and enjoy the zingy, healing flavors.
