Try These Drinks To Avoid Cold And Cough With The Changing Weather
As the seasons shift, it’s common to catch a cold or develop a nagging cough. The sudden temperature changes can weaken your immune system, making your body more susceptible to infections. But before you reach for over-the-counter medicines, try these natural and soothing drinks to strengthen your immunity and keep those sniffles at bay.
Staying hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and spices can go a long way in protecting you from seasonal illnesses. These drinks not only strengthen your immunity but also offer comfort and warmth during chilly days.
1. Ginger-Tulsi Tea
Why it works: Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that help relieve sore throats and congestion. Tulsi (holy basil) boosts immunity and fights off viral infections.
How to make it: Boil 1 cup of water with a few tulsi leaves and a small piece of crushed ginger. Let it steep for 5–7 minutes. Strain, add a teaspoon of honey, and sip warm.
2. Turmeric Milk (Haldi Doodh)
Why it works: This golden drink is a time-tested Ayurvedic remedy. Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has antiviral and antibacterial properties that help combat infections and soothe your throat.
How to make it: Mix ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder in a cup of warm milk. Add a pinch of black pepper for better absorption and drink before bedtime.
3. Honey-Lemon Water
Why it works: Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which helps boost your immune system, while honey coats the throat and reduces irritation. This simple drink also helps detoxify your system.
How to make it: Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water, add a teaspoon of honey, stir well, and drink it first thing in the morning.
4. Cinnamon and Clove Kadha
Why it works: Cinnamon and clove are packed with antioxidants and have antimicrobial properties that help fight respiratory infections. Kadha (a herbal decoction) is a traditional immunity booster.
How to make it: Boil water with a small stick of cinnamon, 2–3 cloves, a few black peppercorns, and a piece of ginger. Let it simmer for 10 minutes, strain, and enjoy hot.
5. Green Tea with Mint
Why it works: Green tea is rich in antioxidants that help flush out toxins. Mint soothes the throat and eases nasal congestion, providing a cooling and refreshing effect.
How to make it: Brew green tea as usual and add a few fresh mint leaves. Steep for 2 minutes before drinking.
6. Warm Water with Tulsi and Honey
Why it works: This simple yet effective drink helps clear mucus and supports the immune system. Tulsi’s antibacterial properties make it a great defense against seasonal infections.
How to make it: Boil water with tulsi leaves, let it cool slightly, and add honey before drinking.
