Try These Drinks To Avoid Cold And Cough With The Changing Weather

Why it works: Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that help relieve sore throats and congestion. Tulsi (holy basil) boosts immunity and fights off viral infections.

How to make it: Boil 1 cup of water with a few tulsi leaves and a small piece of crushed ginger. Let it steep for 5–7 minutes. Strain, add a teaspoon of honey, and sip warm.