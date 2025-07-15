Advertisement
NewsPhotosUdaipur’s Hidden Green Gems: 9 Magical Gardens That Will Take Your Breath Away!
Udaipur’s Hidden Green Gems: 9 Magical Gardens That Will Take Your Breath Away!

Udaipur is often described as a city that looks like a painting. But if you really want to step inside that painting, venture into these botanical retreats. From historic royal gardens and floating islands to wild nature parks and cozy sunset spots, these 9 green wonders offer moments of peace, discovery, and joy. Read on!

Updated:Jul 15, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
Udaipur travel itinerary 2025

Udaipur travel itinerary 2025

Udaipur may be famed as the City of Lakes, but tucked quietly beyond the palace domes and tourist trails lies another story, a lush, breathing tapestry of gardens and green sanctuaries that offer peace, inspiration, and a touch of magic. Whether you're a nature lover, a photography enthusiast, or someone simply seeking a fresh experience, Udaipur’s botanical wonders invite you into a world where beauty thrives in silence.

Here are 9 stunning green escapes that will change the way you experience Udaipur.

A Royal Garden with a Feminine Touch

1. Start Early at Saheliyon Ki Bari

Begin your morning at Saheliyon ki Bari—a garden built for the royal maidens of Mewar in the 18th century. Its lotus pools, marble pavilions, and intricate fountains whisper stories of elegance and leisure. As the sunlight filters through the greenery, early visitors are treated to a serene atmosphere and perfect photo ops without the crowds.

Wild, Wondrous, and Educational

2. Sajjangarh Biological Park

At the foot of the majestic Monsoon Palace, Sajjangarh Biological Park combines conservation with adventure. Leopards, deer, exotic birds, and native plant species all coexist in this 36-hectare park. Nature trails and viewing decks make this more than a zoo—it's a thriving ecosystem and a lesson in Rajasthan’s biodiversity.

A Garden That Tells Stories

3. Gulab Bagh and Zoo

Gulab Bagh is a living legacy—a 100-acre oasis where ancient trees and rose gardens sprawl across royal grounds. Built by Maharana Sajjan Singh, it’s home to rare manuscripts, peaceful libraries, and a charming old zoo. The lush lawns make for great picnics, while its colonial architecture adds an extra layer of charm.

Udaipur’s Lakeside Oasis

4. Fateh Sagar Lake Garden

Nestled beside Fateh Sagar Lake, this petite garden invites you to relax beneath palm trees as boats pass by and migratory birds sing overhead. It’s a romantic, refreshing pitstop ideal after a lakeside boat ride. Don’t forget to pause for photos—the views are chef’s kiss!

A Living Classroom in the Hills

5. Aravalli Biodiversity Park

Trek into the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, where every trail teaches you something new. Signboards explain the significance of each native species, while the rugged terrain challenges and delights hikers. Ideal for eco-tourists and families, this park blends learning with leisure. (Pic Credits: Wikipedia)

Sunset’s Secret Hideaway

6. Ambrai Ghat Garden

Tiny but spellbinding, the Ambrai Ghat Garden offers front-row seats to the most magical sunsets in Udaipur. Sip chai, watch boats drift across Lake Pichola, and see the City Palace blush gold in the evening light. It’s a dreamy spot for couples and poets alike.

Culture Wrapped in Green

7. Shilpgram Craft Village

Just 3 kilometers from the city lies Shilpgram, a cultural village nestled in landscaped greenery. While folk dances and artisan stalls dazzle you with Rajasthani tradition, the shaded paths and indigenous plants offer a cooling retreat. It’s where creativity blooms as naturally as the trees around you. (Pic Credits: Wikipedia)

A Floating Island in the Lake

8. Nehru Garden

Now this is what you call a hidden gem! Nehru Garden is located on an island right in the middle of Fateh Sagar Lake. Accessible only by boat, it features a lotus-shaped garden, cascading fountains, and sweeping lake views in all directions. It’s like entering a dream—you’re surrounded by water, wind, and wonder. A must for travelers looking to experience Udaipur from a fresh, floating perspective.

Where Locals Go to Unwind

9. Rajiv Gandhi Park

Often missed by tourists, Rajiv Gandhi Park is a favorite among Udaipur locals for its neat gardens, children’s play area, and panoramic views of Fateh Sagar Lake. It’s beautifully maintained, peaceful, and perfect for evening strolls or casual photography. There’s also a small café inside to grab a quick bite or a hot tea while soaking in the lakeside ambiance. (Pic Credits: Wikipedia)

Travel Guide 2025

Smart Travel Tips for Garden Hopping in Udaipur

1. Plan Smart: Most gardens open early and close by sunset. Check timings before you go.

2. Hydration is Key: Udaipur can be sunny even in winter—carry a water bottle.

3. Dress for Comfort: Light cotton clothing and walking shoes are essential.

4. Respect Nature: Don’t pluck flowers or leave trash behind. These places are precious.

5. Capture the Beauty: Every garden offers postcard-worthy views—your camera will thank you!

Hidden places in Udaipur

Best gardens in Udaipur

Step beyond Udaipur’s palaces and lakes into a lesser-known world of botanical beauty—these secret gardens are where nature whispers serenity.

Udaipur botanical gardens

Next time you visit Udaipur, go beyond the obvious. Let the breeze of a lakeside garden, the shade of an ancient tree, or the dance of a butterfly remind you why nature is the best storyteller of all.

Udaipur Travel Guide

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

Udaipur’s Hidden Green Gems

(Pic Credits: Freepik)

Udaipur’s Magical Gardens

Every garden in Udaipur offers postcard-worthy views, visit once and your camera will thank you!

