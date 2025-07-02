Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2925350https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/uncover-the-magic-of-thailand-s-coastline-8-scenic-beaches-that-feel-like-paradise-on-earth-2925350
NewsPhotosUncover The Magic Of Thailand’s Coastline: 8 Scenic Beaches That Feel Like Paradise On Earth
photoDetails

Uncover The Magic Of Thailand’s Coastline: 8 Scenic Beaches That Feel Like Paradise On Earth

Thailand’s coastline is home to some of the world’s most stunning beaches, each offering crystal-clear waters, soft sands, and unforgettable tropical charm. From hidden gems to famous shores, these 8 scenic beaches are pure paradise for every traveller.

Updated:Jul 02, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Follow Us

1/10

Thailand is a tropical paradise, known for its stunning coastlines, turquoise waters, and palm-fringed beaches. Whether you're a sun-seeker, adventure lover, or a couple looking for a romantic escape, Thailand offers beach experiences for every kind of traveler.

Here are 8 breathtaking beaches in Thailand that are guaranteed to capture your heart and leave you craving for more.

Follow Us

Railay Beach – Krabi's Hidden Gem

2/10
Railay Beach – Krabi's Hidden Gem

Tucked between towering limestone cliffs, Railay Beach is only accessible by boat, giving it an exclusive and untouched vibe. Its dramatic scenery, crystal-clear waters, and peaceful surroundings make it perfect for both relaxation and rock climbing. Sunset views here are truly unforgettable.

Follow Us

Maya Bay – The Iconic Movie Beach

3/10
Maya Bay – The Iconic Movie Beach

Made famous by the movie “The Beach”, Maya Bay in the Phi Phi Islands is nothing short of cinematic. Surrounded by steep cliffs and vibrant marine life, the bay has reopened to tourists with environmental protection measures. It's a must-see for anyone visiting the Andaman coast.

Follow Us

White Sand Beach – Laid-Back Beauty in Koh Chang

4/10
White Sand Beach – Laid-Back Beauty in Koh Chang

True to its name, White Sand Beach on Koh Chang boasts soft, powdery sand and calm blue waters. It's ideal for families, couples, or solo travelers looking for a relaxed beach vibe with plenty of dining and resort options nearby.

Follow Us

Freedom Beach – Phuket’s Secluded Treasure

5/10
Freedom Beach – Phuket’s Secluded Treasure

Unlike the often-crowded Patong Beach, Freedom Beach offers a tranquil escape just minutes away. Accessible by boat or a steep hike, this hidden cove in Phuket is perfect for travelers who love peace, soft sand, and gentle waves—without the crowds.

Follow Us

Ao Nang – Adventure and Atmosphere Combined

6/10
Ao Nang – Adventure and Atmosphere Combined

Located in Krabi, Ao Nang Beach is a blend of natural beauty and tourist convenience. With easy access to island-hopping tours, kayaking, snorkeling, and a lively street lined with shops and restaurants, it's perfect for active travellers.

Follow Us

Sairee Beach – Koh Tao’s Diver’s Paradise

7/10
Sairee Beach – Koh Tao’s Diver’s Paradise

Sairee Beach is the longest beach on Koh Tao, known for its laid-back charm and vibrant underwater world. It’s a hotspot for diving and snorkeling, especially for beginners. The beach is also famous for colourful sunsets and lively nightlife.

Follow Us

Sunrise Beach – Serene Start to the Day in Koh Lipe

8/10
Sunrise Beach – Serene Start to the Day in Koh Lipe

On the island of Koh Lipe, Sunrise Beach offers serene morning views and quiet surroundings. It’s less commercial than other beaches, making it a great choice for honeymooners or those seeking solitude. You can walk right into coral reefs from the shore.

Follow Us

Haad Yuan – Yoga and Tranquility in Koh Phangan

9/10
Haad Yuan – Yoga and Tranquility in Koh Phangan

Far from the party vibes of Haad Rin, Haad Yuan Beach is a peaceful hideaway surrounded by jungle. Known for its yoga retreats and wellness resorts, it's ideal for travelers looking to relax, meditate, and reconnect with nature.

Follow Us

10/10

Thailand’s beaches are diverse—each offering its own unique charm, whether you're in search of adventure, romance, or pure relaxation. From the dramatic cliffs of Railay to the serene shores of Koh Lipe, these 8 beautiful beaches will not just steal your heart—they’ll keep calling you back.

Follow Us
Thailand Beachestropical paradiseScenic ThailandTravel ThailandIsland EscapeWanderlust Thailandparadise on earthcoastal getaway
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Ind vs Eng
4 Indian Players To Score Test Hundred At Edgbaston, Birmingham, Venue For IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant And...
camera icon13
title
INS Tamal
Meet INS Tamal (F71): Indian Navy's New Warrior, Pakistan's Nightmare - Armed With Brahmos And Precision Weapons
camera icon11
title
Ind vs Eng
India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against England: Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan OUT; Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav IN
camera icon7
title
Black Panther
Richer Than Elon Musk: This Superhero - Not Iron Man, Thor Or Superman - Is Richest With $500 Billion Net Worth
camera icon7
title
comforting soups for rainy days
Monsoon Magic In A Bowl: 7 Comforting Soups You Will Crave On Rainy Days
NEWS ON ONE CLICK