Untouched Kerala: 7 Hidden Towns You Must Explore For A Peaceful And Offbeat Travel Experience

1 / 9

When it comes to travel in Kerala, most tourists flock to popular spots like Munnar, Alleppey, or Kochi. But beyond the well-trodden paths lie untouched gems—quaint towns nestled in the lap of nature, rich in culture, and far from the bustling crowds. These lesser-known destinations offer a unique blend of serenity, scenic beauty, and authentic local life, making them perfect for those seeking a peaceful and offbeat escape.

Here are 7 hidden towns in Kerala you must explore for a truly soul-soothing travel experience.