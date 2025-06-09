NEVER Take Or Borrow THESE Things- Troubles Will Chase You Everyday
Vastu Dosh: Mistakes made in everyday life also create Vastu Dosh in the house. This causes negativity, loss of money, troubles and problems in life.
NEVER Take Or Borrow THESE Things
Bad Luck: Vastu Shastra not only gives guidance about the design of the house but also about the work. Doing things that increase negativity is prohibited. Vastu Shastra tells which things are very inauspicious to take for free or ask for loan. Taking these things for free increases poverty and negativity. Goddess Lakshmi gets upset.
Salt
According to Vastu Shastra, never take salt for free from anyone. Salt is related to the planet Saturn. Taking salt for free increases debt. Poverty and physical problems follow. Salt should not be given for free either.
Purse
There is a huge trend of gifting purses but according to Vastu Shastra, one should not use a purse given by someone outside the family. This increases financial crisis.
Handkerchief
It is inauspicious to take or use someone else's used handkerchief. It causes quarrels and negativity.
Watch
Never use a watch worn by someone else. Doing so can bring bad times in your life. It is better not to take a watch for free.
Matchbox
Taking matchboxes for free increases tension and discord in the house. Also, taking matchboxes and lighters for free increases Rahu dosha.
Trending Photos