Do Not Start Your Day With These 5 Things – They May Block Your Success And Productivity
Your morning habits shape your entire day — here are 5 things you should never see or do right after waking up, according to Indian wisdom and psychological insights.
Positive Morning Habits
Everyone hopes for a peaceful and successful day. And often, how we start our morning directly influences how the rest of our day unfolds. According to Indian culture and astrology, certain things are believed to bring bad luck or negative energy when encountered right after waking up.
Let’s look at five things you should avoid first thing in the morning to ensure a calm, productive, and successful day.
Looking in the Mirror Immediately After Waking Up
Many people glance at the mirror as soon as they get out of bed, but this habit is considered inauspicious. According to ancient beliefs, our energy is still unbalanced upon waking, and our sleepy reflection may transmit negative vibes.
Why It’s Harmful:
Seeing your tired face can subconsciously affect your confidence and mental clarity.
What to Do Instead:
Splash fresh water on your face, sit quietly for a minute, and set a positive intention before looking in the mirror.
Seeing or Touching a Broom
A broom symbolizes cleanliness and prosperity. However, spotting or touching it early in the morning is seen as a bad omen, potentially inviting financial setbacks.
Why It’s Harmful:
Traditionally, stepping on or mishandling a broom is seen as disrespecting wealth energy.
What to Do Instead:
Keep the broom out of sight in a corner and avoid cleaning first thing after waking up.
Checking Your Phone or Reading Negative News
In today's digital age, grabbing your phone first thing in the morning has become second nature — but starting your day with bad news or toxic social media content can ruin your mood.
Why It’s Harmful:
The brain is most absorbent during the first 30 minutes after waking. Negative content can impact your entire day’s mindset.
What to Do Instead:
Wait at least 30 minutes before using your phone. Start the day with meditation, yoga, or reading something positive.
Seeing Someone Crying or Arguing
Witnessing emotional distress or conflict early in the morning can deeply affect your subconscious mind and lower your mental energy.
Why It’s Harmful:
Such sights bring in anxiety and disturbance, making your mind restless for the rest of the day.
What to Do Instead:
Try to begin your day by seeing calm, happy visuals like a peaceful photo, a green plant, or morning sunlight.
Seeing Dirty Utensils, Fallen Hair, or Clutter
Seeing empty vessels, scattered hair, or a messy room can give you a sense of chaos and unpreparedness right at the start.
Why It’s Harmful:
These are considered symbols of poverty and disorder and can block the flow of positive energy.
What to Do Instead:
Clean up before sleeping at night so your morning begins in a tidy, positive space.
How to Start Your Day on a Positive Note
Now that we know what to avoid, here are a few simple ways to begin your day with positive energy:
Look at your palms – According to tradition, they represent the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Lord Vishnu.
Chant a mantra or affirmation – Something like "Today will be successful and peaceful."
Stand in natural sunlight – A few minutes of morning light energizes the body and mind.
Drink water – Hydrating first thing helps activate both body and brain.
Set a goal for the day – Gives your day a focused, purposeful direction.
How to Start Your Day Right
Your morning sets the tone for everything that follows. These beliefs aren't just spiritual — they align with mental and emotional wellness too. Avoiding these 5 habits and replacing them with positive rituals can truly transform your days, one sunrise at a time.
Vastu Tips for Morning
(Views expressed by Astrologer in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)
