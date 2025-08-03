Advertisement
Vibe Check For August 2025: A New found Compassionate Self‑ Love Rising In You, Zodiacs

From bold fresh starts to speaking the truth, there is a lot happening for each zodiac sign. The vibe may be electrifying for some and a few may feel dull but nothing is here to stay.

Updated:Aug 03, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Vibe Check For August 2025

Vibe Check For August 2025

Here is a quick vibe check as per zodiac signs by Tarot Card Reader and Crystal Healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

 

Aries

Aries

Power surges with the Waxing Scorpio Moon early August— which would be perfect for bold fresh starts. As the month progresses, the first week of August will amplify your courage and the full moon on August 9 will shift you to group focus. Towards the end of the month, Virgo moon is likely to help you ground.

 

Taurus

Taurus

Scorpio moon will intensify emotions and you may get into some introspection. New Leo moon will urge creative self-expression. There will be reset in yur finances towards the end of the month amid the new moon timing. 

 

Gemini

Gemini

Scorpio moon will kickstart your curiosity and deep thinking early month. As the month progresses, it will encourage you to speak your truth. Aquarius Full Moon will bring social insights mid‑month. Your organization skills may get a boost towards the end of the month.

 

Cancer

Cancer

The beginning of your month will be a lot about amplified intuition so trust your inner voice. As the month progresses, in the beginning of the month itself, emotional resets may throw more light on self‑worth. August will be a lot about you refining your daily routines and probably spice it up a little.

 

Leo

Leo

Your identity and intentions will be in complete alignment Leo and the Full Aquarius Moon is likely to test relationships. Towards the month end, daily responsibilities may require your attention and some sharpening will be in order. 

 

Virgo

Virgo

Your month will begin with some cleansing of emotional clutter. Your gut may even ask you to revisit an old flame, if there are open ends, tie them up for closure to avoid a karmic debt. Self‑expression will come into action and the full Aquarius moon is likely to challenge your balance. Towards the end of the month, there is likely to be a turning point for organization.

 

Libra

Libra

Deep connections and honest expression will be your theme in the beginning of the month. Full Aquarius Moon will throw some heavy spotlight on group dynamics. Virgo New Moon is likely to help refine life structure. 

 

Scorpio

Scorpio

The month for you dear Scorpio will be about intensified transformation energy. You will follow or reignite your love for your passion. Emotional truths may resurface. Some practical self‑care seems to be in order by the end of the month.

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

This month will be a lot about introspection for you. I see adventure planning and community focus by the Full Moon which is the first half of the month.  And some structured learning is in order.

 

Capricorn

Capricorn

Your vibe in August will definitely be about clearing old patterns. Leadership in work will be reinforced. By the end of the month teamwork evaluation may be in order for you. Bring in some efficient routines.

 

Aquarius

Aquarius

Scorpio Moon will boost insight. Leo New Moon will beckon creative self‑expression. You will bring into action your group‑minded energy. Do not forget to streamline ideas.

 

Pisces

Pisces

Waxing Scorpio Moon will deepen intuition. There seems to be a new found compassionate self‑love rising in you and August will see you bloom. There will be some emotional clarity. (UN)Healthy routines may need attention.

 

August 2025 astrologyzodiac self-lovecompassionate self-lovevibe check August 2025zodiac energy updatevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
