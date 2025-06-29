Vibe Check For July 2025: Don’t Wait For Permission, Simply Express Yourself Boldly; Leo

7 / 13

Stop overthinking, no matter how many times I say it, your cards say it, you don't understand or you ignore what you do to your own mental health! July invites surrender—especially around things you can't fix alone. If you release control, healing will accelerate. Dreams or spiritual signs will become louder. Let your body rest and your mind recharge. New routines seeded now will stick by fall. Start wearing amethyst and remember that answers come from within, not perfection outside.