Vibe Check For May 2025: Career Sparkle Is Strong But Demands Patience, Express Your Feelings Openly; Zodiacs

Dreamy Pisces, May is grounding your magic into action. Your intuition is razor-sharp, especially during the lunar phases. Financial improvements are possible if you trust your creative skills. Romance deepens, but only with clear communication. Add more oceanic elements to your life — sea salt baths, beach walks, watercolours. Trust songs, numbers, and animal symbols. Your angels are loud this month. Soft greens and aquamarine colors fuel your glow.