Visiting Temples In India During Festival Time? Don’t Miss These 10 Most Famous Durga Temples For A Sacred Pilgrimage
Planning a spiritual journey during the festive season in India? These 10 most revered Durga temples are a must-visit for a deeply sacred experience. From Vaishno Devi to Kamakhya, each temple offers divine energy and rich cultural heritage. Explore these iconic shrines during Navratri or other festivals for spiritual blessings and peace.
Durga Temples
Goddess Durga, the embodiment of feminine power and divine energy, is worshipped across India in many forms. From ancient shrines to majestic hilltop temples, devotees flock to her sacred abodes to seek blessings, strength, and protection.
Here’s a list of 10 must-visit Durga temples in India, each with unique history, mythology, and spiritual significance.
Vaishno Devi Temple – Jammu & Kashmir
Perched in the Trikuta Mountains, Vaishno Devi Temple is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in India. Devotees undertake a 12-kilometer trek to reach the cave shrine where Goddess Vaishnavi is worshipped in the form of three naturally formed rock pindis. Believed to fulfill wishes, the temple attracts millions every year, especially during Navratri.
Kamakhya Temple – Assam
Situated atop the Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, Kamakhya Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and a vital center of Tantric worship. Unlike most temples, it doesn’t house an idol but a yoni-shaped stone symbolizing feminine power. The temple is famous for the annual Ambubachi Mela, which celebrates the menstruation of the goddess—a rare and unique tradition.
Dakshineswar Kali Temple – West Bengal
Located on the banks of the Hooghly River near Kolkata, this iconic temple is dedicated to Goddess Bhavatarini, a form of Kali (another fierce form of Durga). Built by Rani Rashmoni in the 19th century, the temple is known for its nine spires and was once the spiritual home of mystic saint Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.
Chamundeshwari Temple – Karnataka
Overlooking the city of Mysore from the Chamundi Hills, Chamundeshwari Temple is dedicated to the fierce form of Durga who slayed the demon Mahishasura. The temple features intricate carvings, a 1,000-step climb, and a majestic Nandi statue on the way up. It plays a central role in Mysore’s grand Dussehra celebrations.
Mansa Devi Temple – Uttarakhand
Located in Haridwar, the Mansa Devi Temple is perched on the Bilwa Parvat. It’s accessible via cable car or a steep trek and offers stunning views of the Ganga River. Devotees believe the goddess fulfills sincere wishes, often tying threads to a sacred tree as a symbol of their prayers.
Durga Temple, Varanasi – Uttar Pradesh
Also known as the “Monkey Temple,” this 18th-century shrine in Varanasi is painted in a striking red color, symbolic of strength and power. Unlike many temples, the idol of Goddess Durga here is said to have appeared on its own (swayambhu), making it an especially revered spot among locals and pilgrims alike.
Karni Mata Temple – Rajasthan
Located in Deshnoke, near Bikaner, this temple is unlike any other. Dedicated to Karni Mata, an incarnation of Durga, the temple is famously home to thousands of sacred rats known as kabbas. These rats are believed to be her devotees reincarnated, and spotting a white rat is considered highly auspicious.
Kanaka Durga Temple – Andhra Pradesh
Situated on the Indrakeeladri Hill overlooking the Krishna River in Vijayawada, this temple is a major spiritual center in South India. Goddess Kanaka Durga is worshipped here in her Mahishasura Mardini form. The temple draws massive crowds during Navratri and Dasara, when the goddess is decorated in different forms each day.
Mahalakshmi Temple (Ambabai Temple) – Maharashtra
Located in Kolhapur, the Mahalakshmi Temple is one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas. Though popularly known as the temple of Goddess Lakshmi, she is worshipped here as a form of Durga who combines prosperity with power. Built in the 7th century, it is an architectural marvel and a major pilgrimage site in western India.
Jwala Devi Temple – Himachal Pradesh
Located in the Kangra district, this temple is famous for its eternal flames that burn from the rock fissures inside the shrine. These flames are considered manifestations of the goddess herself. The temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, is visited by millions who believe in the power of Jwala Devi to grant wishes and remove negativity.
India’s spiritual landscape is enriched by numerous temples dedicated to Goddess Durga in her various forms—each with its own aura, mythology, and miracles. Visiting these temples is not just a journey of faith but also an immersion into India's diverse cultural and religious heritage. Whether you're seeking blessings, peace, or a deeper connection with the divine feminine, these 10 Durga temples should be on your spiritual travel list.
