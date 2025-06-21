Advertisement
Visualising Wellness: 12 Science-Backed Yoga Benefits For International Yoga Day | IN PICS
Visualising Wellness: 12 Science-Backed Yoga Benefits For International Yoga Day | IN PICS

Explore 12 scientifically proven ways yoga can transform your health. From boosting immunity to enhancing mental clarity, find out how yoga leads to a healthier, more balanced life.

 

Updated:Jun 21, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Reduction of Burnout

Yoga-based meditation interventions diminish burnout by enhancing body awareness.

 

Better Posture and Body Awareness

Yoga enhances brain function related to posture and body awareness.

 

Increased Self-Esteem

Yoga enhances body image and self-esteem, most notably in adolescents and young adults.

 

Better Sleep

Yoga enhances sleep initiation and quality.

 

Cardiovascular Functioning

Yogic breathing enhances cardiovascular well-being.

 

Increased Immunity

Regular yoga practice increases immune system functioning.

 

 

Enhanced Quality Of Life

Yoga enhances quality of life, particularly in individuals with chronic pain.

 

Anxiety Reduction

Yoga, such as yoga nidra, decreases symptoms of anxiety.

 

Strength Building

Some forms of yoga are strength building. Yoga was found effective for strengthening upper and lower limbs in a 2021 meta-analysis.

 

Mental Health

Yoga is a useful complementary therapy for depression. Movement therapies and breathing techniques dramatically alleviate depressive symptoms.

 

Stress Relief

The practice of yoga, along with meditation and breathing, aids in stress management.

 

Flexibility and Balance

Yoga stretches muscles, enhancing flexibility and balance.

 

Yoga benefitsInternational Yoga Day 2025Yoga Day 2025Indian Tradition
NEWS ON ONE CLICK