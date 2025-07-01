Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2924755https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/walk-safe-even-when-it-pours-8-monsoon-walk-precautions-every-pet-parent-needs-2924755
NewsPhotosWalk Safe, Even When It Pours: 8 Monsoon Walk Precautions Every Pet Parent Needs
photoDetails

Walk Safe, Even When It Pours: 8 Monsoon Walk Precautions Every Pet Parent Needs

Monsoon walks can be tricky for pets, but with the right precautions, they can stay safe and happy. This guide shares 8 essential tips every pet parent should follow during rainy strolls. From using these waterproof gear and paw protection to avoiding slippery paths and keeping pets dry post-walk, these 8 tips ensure your furry friend enjoys their walk while staying protected from infections, cold, and seasonal discomforts.

Updated:Jul 01, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Dress Your Dog in a Waterproof Raincoat or Poncho

1/8
Dress Your Dog in a Waterproof Raincoat or Poncho

Dress Your Dog in a Waterproof Raincoat or Poncho

It matters as wet fur can make your dog cold and uncomfortable, especially short-haired breeds like pit bulls. Look for a snug fit that covers the back and belly, with a hood or neck collar area. Breathable fabric with waterproof coating is ideal. Some raincoats come with reflective strips for nighttime or low-visibility walks.

Follow Us

Protect Their Paws with Dog Boots

2/8
Protect Their Paws with Dog Boots

Protect Their Paws with Dog Boots (Optional but Helpful)

It matters as wet and muddy sidewalks can irritate paws or expose them to harmful chemicals, sharp debris, and infections. Boots also reduce muddy pawprints indoors! If your dog dislikes boots, clean and dry their paws thoroughly after the walk.

Follow Us

Avoid Stagnant Water, Puddles, and Flooded Streets

3/8
Avoid Stagnant Water, Puddles, and Flooded Streets

Avoid Stagnant Water, Puddles, and Flooded Streets

It matters as stagnant water may contain, Bacteria like leptospira (causes leptospirosis) and chemicals like motor oil, antifreeze, or pesticides, Parasites or glass/debris. Even if it looks clean, discourage drinking puddle water.

Follow Us

Use a Reflective Leash, Collar, or LED Safety Light

4/8
Use a Reflective Leash, Collar, or LED Safety Light

Use a Reflective Leash, Collar, or LED Safety Light

It matters because rain and clouds reduce visibility for drivers and cyclists. Enhance safety by reflective stitching on leashes/collars/harnesses, Clip-on LED lights (collar or harness) also, You (the owner) can also wear reflective clothing.

Follow Us

Stick to Shorter, Familiar Routes

5/8
Stick to Shorter, Familiar Routes

Stick to Shorter, Familiar Routes

Unexpected thunder, heavy rain, or lightning can startle dogs. Avoid unfamiliar or forested paths which may become muddy, slippery, or dangerous. Keep walks brief during heavier downpours and extend only during light drizzle.

Follow Us

Dry Your Dog Thoroughly After the Walk

6/8
Dry Your Dog Thoroughly After the Walk

Dry Your Dog Thoroughly After the Walk

Wet fur can lead to chills, fungal infections, or skin irritation. Use a clean towel to dry your dog (especially paws, belly, ears, and underarms). Keep a separate “rain towel” at your door. For long or thick-coated dogs, consider a pet-safe blow dryer on low heat

Follow Us

Be Cautious Around Thunderstorms

7/8
Be Cautious Around Thunderstorms

Be Cautious Around Thunderstorms

Dogs often fear thunder, lightning, or strong winds. Avoid walking if a storm is imminent (check the weather app). If outside and thunder starts, stay calm, keep a firm grip on the leash, and head home slowly. For very anxious dogs, try desensitization techniques or thunder shirts

Follow Us

Check for Ticks, Leeches, or Skin Issues Post-Walk

8/8
Check for Ticks, Leeches, or Skin Issues Post-Walk

Check for Ticks, Leeches, or Skin Issues Post-Walk

Monsoon weather increases the presence of parasites and bacteria. Routine check after rainy walks: Examine ears, paws, and underarms for ticks, Look for rashes, redness, or leech bites, Clean minor cuts or abrasions immediately. Use vet-approved anti-tick/parasite solutions during monsoon months.

Follow Us
monsoon pet carepet walk tipsRainy Season Precautionsdog rain safetywaterproof pet gearpaw protectionPet Healthwet weather walkspet hygienepet raincoatslippery path safetyMonsoon InfectionsPet Comfortrainy day routinepet parent guideLifestyledogsHacksHealthMonsoon
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Black Panther
Richer Than Elon Musk: This Superhero - Not Iron Man, Thor Or Superman - Is Richest With $500 Billion Net Worth
camera icon7
title
comforting soups for rainy days
Monsoon Magic In A Bowl: 7 Comforting Soups You Will Crave On Rainy Days
camera icon8
title
Rainbow sightings in India
Chasing Rainbows: 8 Places In India Where You Might Actually Spot One
camera icon12
title
Doll Obsession
From Barbie To Labubu: 10 Dolls Obsession That Broke The Internet
camera icon7
title
rainy day rituals
Pause The Scroll: 7 Rainy Day Rituals To Detox And Recharge Your Mind
NEWS ON ONE CLICK