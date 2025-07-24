Want A Peaceful Beach Holiday? Visit These 5 Lesser-Known Coastal Spots In India For An Unforgettable Experience

2 / 7

Tucked away in South Goa near Palolem, Butterfly Beach is a secluded paradise accessible only by boat or a challenging forest trek. This tiny, crescent-shaped beach is flanked by cliffs and dense greenery, giving it a hidden cove-like feel.

Why it will mesmerise you: The beach is named after the butterflies that hover around the surrounding forest, and if you’re lucky, you might spot dolphins dancing in the waters. Its isolation offers tranquility far from Goa’s party scenes.