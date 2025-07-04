Want an Unforgettable Monsoon Getaway? Check Out These 7 Scenic Indian Beaches For The Perfect Escape

1 / 9

India’s coastline transforms into a lush, mystical retreat during the monsoon season. While many travellers avoid the beach in the rains, monsoon actually adds a unique charm to some coastal gems—less crowded shores, cooler breezes, and landscapes wrapped in greenery. If you're looking for a peaceful getaway during the rainy months, these beaches offer the perfect mix of solitude, natural beauty, and off-season magic.

Here are some monsoon-perfect beaches in India where you can escape the hustle and reconnect with nature.