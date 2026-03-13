Want to experience India’s most beautiful spring destinations? Here are 8 places you must visit this season
Spring is one of the best seasons to explore the beauty of India, with pleasant weather and blooming landscapes across the country. From the valleys of Kashmir to the beaches of Goa, here are eight stunning destinations you should visit for an unforgettable spring travel experience.
Spring in India is something truly magical. From roughly February to March, the country transforms into a canvas of colour, cool breezes, and blooming landscapes. The harsh winter fades away, the brutal summer hasn't arrived yet, and for a few beautiful weeks, India feels absolutely perfect to explore.
If you've been thinking about travelling, this is your sign. Here are 8 places in India that are absolutely breathtaking in spring and why you should visit them before the season slips away.
Kashmir, Jammu & Kashmir — Where Spring Looks Like a Painting
There's a reason Kashmir is called "Paradise on Earth" and spring is when it fully earns that title. The famous Mughal Gardens burst into bloom, tulip fields open up in vivid reds, yellows, and purples, and the snow slowly melts off the mountains into crystal-clear streams.
The Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden in Srinagar is Asia's largest tulip garden and hits peak bloom right around March–April. If you've never seen anything like it, you genuinely haven't.
Best time to visit: Mid-March to April
Don't miss: Shikara ride on Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens, Tulip Festival
Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand — A Hidden Paradise
Technically at its best slightly later in the year, but the foothills and surrounding areas of Uttarakhand come alive in spring. Auli and Chopta offer stunning meadows, snow-capped peaks, and trails that feel like walking through a dream.
The air is crisp, the crowds are thin, and the views? Absolutely unreal.
Best time to visit: March to April
Don't miss: Chandrashila Trek, Tungnath Temple, rhododendron forests in full bloom
Rajasthan — Colours, Culture, and Perfect Weather
Most people think of Rajasthan as a winter destination, but spring is just as wonderful — maybe even better. The weather is warm but not punishing yet, the famous Holi festival lights up cities like Mathura-style celebrations in Jaipur and Udaipur, and the forts and palaces look even more golden under the soft spring sun.
Walking through the pink streets of Jaipur or watching the sunset over Udaipur's lakes in March is an experience you won't forget.
Best time to visit: February to March
Don't miss: Holi celebrations, Amber Fort, City Palace Udaipur, camel rides in the Thar Desert
Meghalaya — The Abode of Clouds Wakes Up
Meghalaya in spring is almost otherworldly. The living root bridges are surrounded by fresh green growth, waterfalls begin flowing stronger, and the entire state feels freshly washed and alive.
Shillong is buzzing with energy, Cherrapunji looks lush and dramatic, and if you love nature without the tourist chaos, this is genuinely one of India's most underrated spring destinations.
Best time to visit: February to April
Don't miss: Living Root Bridges of Nongriat, Dawki River, Nohkalikai Falls, Mawlynnong village
Coorg, Karnataka — India's Very Own Scotland
Coorg is beautiful year-round, but spring brings something special the coffee plantations are in full bloom, filling the air with the most incredible fragrance you've ever walked through. Misty hills, dense forests, and cool temperatures make it perfect for slow, peaceful travel.
If you're looking for a place to truly relax and recharge, Coorg in spring is hard to beat.
Best time to visit: February to March
Don't miss: Coffee estate walks, Abbey Falls, Raja's Seat sunset, Namdroling Monastery
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh — Raw and Untouched
Spring is when Spiti Valley slowly wakes up from its long winter sleep. The roads begin to open, the monasteries glow against snow-dusted mountains, and the landscape has this raw, dramatic beauty that feels completely removed from everyday life.
This is not a luxury destination — it's an adventure. But for those who love rugged travel and silence, Spiti in early spring is extraordinary.
Best time to visit: Late March to April (roads begin opening)
Don't miss: Key Monastery, Chandratal Lake, Kaza village, star-gazing at night
Sikkim — Cherry Blossoms and Mountain Views
Not many people know this, but Sikkim has its own cherry blossom season — and it's stunning. Spring brings blooming rhododendrons in every shade of pink and red across the hillsides, with Kanchenjunga standing tall in the background.
Gangtok is lively and charming, the monasteries are peaceful, and the mountain views on a clear spring morning are enough to make anyone emotional.
Best time to visit: March to April
Don't miss: Yumthang Valley of Flowers, Rumtek Monastery, Tsomgo Lake, Nathu La Pass
Goa — Before the Crowds and the Heat Arrive
Yes, Goa in spring. Hear us out. By February and March, the peak tourist rush has died down, the weather is still lovely, the beaches are less chaotic, and the whole place has a more relaxed, genuine energy.
The famous Goa Carnival happens in February, the shacks are still open, and you can actually enjoy a beach walk without fighting for space. It's Goa — just calmer, cheaper, and more enjoyable.
Best time to visit: February to March
Don't miss: Goa Carnival, Palolem Beach, Old Goa churches, spice plantation tours
The thing about spring in India is that it doesn't last forever. It's that brief, beautiful window between the cold and the heat where everything just feels right — the weather, the landscapes, the energy. Whether you're someone who loves mountains, prefers beaches, craves cultural experiences, or just wants to sit somewhere beautiful and breathe — India in spring has something just for you.
