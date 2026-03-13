Want to experience India’s most beautiful spring destinations? Here are 8 places you must visit this season

1 / 10

Spring in India is something truly magical. From roughly February to March, the country transforms into a canvas of colour, cool breezes, and blooming landscapes. The harsh winter fades away, the brutal summer hasn't arrived yet, and for a few beautiful weeks, India feels absolutely perfect to explore.

If you've been thinking about travelling, this is your sign. Here are 8 places in India that are absolutely breathtaking in spring and why you should visit them before the season slips away.