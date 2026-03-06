Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3024294https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/want-to-lose-weight-naturally-try-these-5-easy-yet-effective-yoga-asanas-that-may-reduce-lifestyle-obesity-and-boost-overall-health-3024294
NewsPhotosWant to lose weight naturally? Try these 5 easy yet effective yoga asanas that may reduce lifestyle obesity and boost overall health
photoDetails

Want to lose weight naturally? Try these 5 easy yet effective yoga asanas that may reduce lifestyle obesity and boost overall health

Struggling with lifestyle obesity? These 5 simple yoga asanas may help support natural weight loss, improve metabolism and promote overall well-being. Adding yoga to your daily routine can strengthen the body, boost flexibility and help you stay active in a healthy and balanced way.

Updated:Mar 06, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
Follow Us

1/7

In today’s busy lifestyle, many people struggle with weight gain due to unhealthy eating habits, lack of physical activity, and long hours of sitting. This type of weight gain is often called lifestyle obesity. While gym workouts and strict diets can help, yoga is also a natural and effective way to manage weight and improve overall health.

Yoga not only helps burn calories but also improves digestion, boosts metabolism, reduces stress, and keeps the body flexible. Practising a few simple yoga poses regularly can support weight loss and help maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Here are five powerful yoga asanas that may help manage lifestyle obesity:-

Follow Us

Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

2/7
Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

Surya Namaskar is one of the most effective yoga routines for weight loss. It is a combination of 12 yoga poses performed in a sequence, which helps stretch and strengthen the entire body.

Practising Surya Namaskar daily can help burn calories, improve blood circulation, and boost metabolism. It also strengthens muscles, improves flexibility, and increases energy levels.

Tip: Beginners can start with 5 rounds daily and gradually increase the number.

Follow Us

Naukasana (Boat Pose)

3/7
Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Naukasana is an excellent yoga pose for reducing belly fat and strengthening the core muscles. This pose targets the abdomen and helps tone the stomach area.

When you hold the boat pose, your abdominal muscles become active, which helps improve digestion and burn fat around the waist.

Benefits:

Strengthens abdominal muscles

Helps reduce belly fat

Improves digestion and balance

Follow Us

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

4/7
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana is a simple yet powerful yoga pose that helps strengthen the spine and stretch the abdominal muscles. It is also helpful in reducing fat around the stomach area.

This pose improves posture and stimulates the digestive organs, which can support healthy weight management.

Benefits:

Improves spine flexibility

Helps tone the abdomen

Supports digestion

Follow Us

Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

5/7
Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

Utkatasana is a powerful pose that works on the thighs, hips, and core muscles. It is often called the Chair Pose because the body position looks like sitting on an imaginary chair.

Holding this pose helps strengthen the lower body muscles and burn calories, which supports weight loss.

Benefits:

Strengthens thighs and legs

Improves balance and stamina

Helps burn calories

Follow Us

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

6/7
Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Dhanurasana is a great yoga pose for improving metabolism and reducing fat around the belly and thighs. In this pose, the body forms a bow shape, which stretches the entire body.

This pose stimulates the digestive organs and helps improve metabolism, which can support weight loss over time.

Benefits:

Improves digestion

Strengthens back and abdominal muscles

Helps reduce belly fat

Follow Us

7/7

Yoga is a natural and effective way to manage weight and improve overall health. Regular practice of simple asanas like Surya Namaskar, Naukasana, Bhujangasana, Utkatasana, and Dhanurasana can help tackle lifestyle obesity by improving metabolism, strengthening muscles, and supporting digestion.

However, for the best results, yoga should be combined with a balanced diet, proper sleep, and regular physical activity. Practising yoga consistently, even for a few minutes daily, can help you stay fit, healthy, and active in the long run.

Follow Us
Yoga for weight lossyoga for lifestyle obesityyoga asanas for fat lossnatural weight loss yoga
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
how to apply for driving license
Applying for driving license? 7 very important things you should keep in mind
camera icon12
title
KKR
KKR predicted playing XI for IPL 2026: Finn Allen to open, Cameron Green at No. 4; suspense continues over injured Matheesha Pathirana; check full lineup
camera icon8
title
fastest centuries in international cricket
Fastest International Centuries In Tests, ODIs and T20Is Revealed; Check Superhumans Who Shattered Records
camera icon10
title
Arjun Tendulkar
Inside Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok wedding; Guests, viral photos & emotional moments - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Orange City of India
Which city is called the Orange City of India? Know the history, farming secrets, and interesting facts