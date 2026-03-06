Want to lose weight naturally? Try these 5 easy yet effective yoga asanas that may reduce lifestyle obesity and boost overall health

1 / 7

In today’s busy lifestyle, many people struggle with weight gain due to unhealthy eating habits, lack of physical activity, and long hours of sitting. This type of weight gain is often called lifestyle obesity. While gym workouts and strict diets can help, yoga is also a natural and effective way to manage weight and improve overall health.

Yoga not only helps burn calories but also improves digestion, boosts metabolism, reduces stress, and keeps the body flexible. Practising a few simple yoga poses regularly can support weight loss and help maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Here are five powerful yoga asanas that may help manage lifestyle obesity:-