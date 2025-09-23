Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2963448https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/want-to-travel-abroad-without-a-traditional-visa-6-countries-indians-can-visit-easily-with-just-an-e-visa-2963448
NewsPhotosWant to Travel Abroad Without a Traditional Visa? 6 Countries Indians Can Visit Easily With Just an E-Visa
photoDetails

Want to Travel Abroad Without a Traditional Visa? 6 Countries Indians Can Visit Easily With Just an E-Visa

Indians no longer need a traditional visa to explore certain countries. With an e-visa, travel becomes faster, easier, and hassle-free. This article highlights 6 popular destinations where Indians can apply online and visit effortlessly. Enjoy smooth international travel with minimal paperwork and maximum convenience.

Updated:Sep 23, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us

1/8

Travelling abroad has become easier than ever for Indian citizens thanks to the availability of e-Visas. E-Visas allow travelers to apply online without visiting an embassy or consulate, making the process faster, convenient, and hassle-free.

Here are six countries where Indians can travel with just an e-Visa, along with details on what to expect.

Follow Us

Sri Lanka

2/8
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is a popular destination for Indian travelers due to its proximity and rich cultural heritage. Indian citizens can apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) online before their trip. The e-Visa is generally valid for 30 days, allowing travelers to explore Colombo, Kandy, and the scenic beaches of the south coast. Applying online is simple, and approval usually comes within a few days.

Follow Us

Maldives

3/8
Maldives

Known for its pristine beaches and luxurious resorts, the Maldives is another top choice for Indian tourists. Indians can obtain a 30-day e-Visa on arrival by submitting their details online before traveling. This allows tourists to enjoy snorkeling, diving, and other water sports without the need for a traditional visa. The process is quick, and most applications are approved immediately.

Follow Us

Thailand

4/8
Thailand

Thailand is famous for its vibrant culture, street food, and bustling cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai. Indian citizens can apply for a Tourist e-Visa online, which allows them to stay up to 15 days. The online application process is user-friendly, and travelers can print the visa or save it digitally to show upon arrival.

Follow Us

Vietnam

5/8
Vietnam

Vietnam offers a mix of natural beauty, historical sites, and rich culture. Indian travelers can apply for a Vietnam e-Visa online, valid for 30 days, single entry. From exploring the bustling streets of Hanoi to the scenic Halong Bay, this e-Visa simplifies travel planning, eliminating the need to visit an embassy.

Follow Us

Kenya

6/8
Kenya

For Indian citizens seeking a safari adventure, Kenya is an excellent choice. The Kenya e-Visa can be obtained online before travel and is typically valid for 90 days. This allows tourists to explore Nairobi, Maasai Mara, and other national parks, making the journey seamless without visiting a consulate.

Follow Us

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

7/8
United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is a popular destination for shopping, sightseeing, and luxury travel. Indian travelers can apply for a 30-day e-Visa online before their trip. The online process is straightforward, and travelers can receive approval in just a few days, making it convenient for short getaways.

Follow Us

8/8

E-Visas have made international travel much simpler for Indian citizens, saving time and effort. Countries like Sri Lanka, Maldives, Thailand, Vietnam, Kenya, and UAE provide easy online visa options, allowing travelers to focus on exploring, relaxing, and enjoying their trips. With just an internet connection, Indian tourists can plan their next vacation hassle-free.

Follow Us
e-visa for Indianscountries Indians can visit with e-visaTravel without VisaIndians travellerseasy e-visa destinationshassle-free international travelonline visa for Indian citizensvisa-free travel options
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Navratri 2025 Day 1
Navratri 2025 Day 1: 7 White Ethnic Outfits Inspired By B-Town Divas Gen Z Must Try This Festive Season
camera icon8
title
mobility
Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Sleeper: Expected Route Halts, Fare And Other Details
camera icon7
title
Punjab Kings
4 Players Punjab Kings Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell And...
camera icon8
title
India's longest train route
India's Longest Train Route: 4 Days, 9 States, 4189 Km, 50+ Stations And Stunning Views – Any Guesses? It's…
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Say No To AMT/AGS! Discover Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh For Smooth Driving Experience