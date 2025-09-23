Want to Travel Abroad Without a Traditional Visa? 6 Countries Indians Can Visit Easily With Just an E-Visa
Indians no longer need a traditional visa to explore certain countries. With an e-visa, travel becomes faster, easier, and hassle-free. This article highlights 6 popular destinations where Indians can apply online and visit effortlessly. Enjoy smooth international travel with minimal paperwork and maximum convenience.
Travelling abroad has become easier than ever for Indian citizens thanks to the availability of e-Visas. E-Visas allow travelers to apply online without visiting an embassy or consulate, making the process faster, convenient, and hassle-free.
Here are six countries where Indians can travel with just an e-Visa, along with details on what to expect.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is a popular destination for Indian travelers due to its proximity and rich cultural heritage. Indian citizens can apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) online before their trip. The e-Visa is generally valid for 30 days, allowing travelers to explore Colombo, Kandy, and the scenic beaches of the south coast. Applying online is simple, and approval usually comes within a few days.
Maldives
Known for its pristine beaches and luxurious resorts, the Maldives is another top choice for Indian tourists. Indians can obtain a 30-day e-Visa on arrival by submitting their details online before traveling. This allows tourists to enjoy snorkeling, diving, and other water sports without the need for a traditional visa. The process is quick, and most applications are approved immediately.
Thailand
Thailand is famous for its vibrant culture, street food, and bustling cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai. Indian citizens can apply for a Tourist e-Visa online, which allows them to stay up to 15 days. The online application process is user-friendly, and travelers can print the visa or save it digitally to show upon arrival.
Vietnam
Vietnam offers a mix of natural beauty, historical sites, and rich culture. Indian travelers can apply for a Vietnam e-Visa online, valid for 30 days, single entry. From exploring the bustling streets of Hanoi to the scenic Halong Bay, this e-Visa simplifies travel planning, eliminating the need to visit an embassy.
Kenya
For Indian citizens seeking a safari adventure, Kenya is an excellent choice. The Kenya e-Visa can be obtained online before travel and is typically valid for 90 days. This allows tourists to explore Nairobi, Maasai Mara, and other national parks, making the journey seamless without visiting a consulate.
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
The UAE, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is a popular destination for shopping, sightseeing, and luxury travel. Indian travelers can apply for a 30-day e-Visa online before their trip. The online process is straightforward, and travelers can receive approval in just a few days, making it convenient for short getaways.
E-Visas have made international travel much simpler for Indian citizens, saving time and effort. Countries like Sri Lanka, Maldives, Thailand, Vietnam, Kenya, and UAE provide easy online visa options, allowing travelers to focus on exploring, relaxing, and enjoying their trips. With just an internet connection, Indian tourists can plan their next vacation hassle-free.
