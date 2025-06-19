Waterfalls To Lush Valleys: 10 Must-Visit Magical Monsoon Destinations In India For June-July Travel

1 / 12

When the first drops of rain kiss the parched earth, India transforms into a lush, vibrant canvas of green hills, misty valleys, gushing waterfalls, and romantic getaways. June and July mark the beginning of the monsoon season—a perfect time to explore places that are beautifully revived by the rains. Here are 10 must-visit monsoon destinations in India that come alive during these magical months.