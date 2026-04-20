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NewsPhotosWeekly career horoscope for April 20 - 26, 2026: Avoid unnecessary conflicts with colleagues, zodiacs
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Weekly career horoscope for April 20 - 26, 2026: Avoid unnecessary conflicts with colleagues, zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For April 20 - 26, 2026: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:Apr 20, 2026, 06:36 AM IST
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Weekly Career Horoscope

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Weekly Career Horoscope

Want to know what this week from April 20 - 26, 2026, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on.

 

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Aries Weekly Career Horoscope

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Aries Weekly Career Horoscope

Aries: This week pushes you to take initiative at work, but avoid acting too quickly without planning; steady progress will bring better results than impulsive moves. Financially, unexpected expenses may arise, so it’s important to control spending and avoid risky decisions.

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Taurus Weekly Career Horoscope

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Taurus Weekly Career Horoscope

Taurus: You’ll experience stability in your career, making it a good time to strengthen professional relationships and focus on consistency rather than change. Finances remain steady, though you should be cautious about lending money or making large commitments.

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Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

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Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

Gemini: Communication plays a key role in your career growth this week, opening doors for collaborations, but be mindful of overpromising. Financially, gains are possible, but inconsistent cash flow may require better planning and budgeting.

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Cancer Weekly Career Horoscope

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Cancer Weekly Career Horoscope

Cancer: You may feel slightly overwhelmed at work, but focusing on priorities will help you regain control and clarity. Financial matters require caution, especially with emotional spending, so stick to practical decisions.

 

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Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

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Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

Leo: Recognition at work is likely if you stay patient and avoid unnecessary conflicts with colleagues or seniors. Financially, this is a moderate week where maintaining balance and avoiding overspending will keep things stable.

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Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope

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Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope

Virgo: Your attention to detail will help you excel professionally, making this a productive week for completing important tasks. Financially, small but steady gains are indicated, and disciplined spending will benefit you.

 

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Libra Weekly Career Horoscope

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Libra Weekly Career Horoscope

Libra: Work-life balance may feel challenging, and decision-making could take longer than usual, so avoid rushing important choices. Financially, stability is present, but avoid impulsive purchases or investments.

 

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Scorpio Weekly Career Horoscope

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Scorpio Weekly Career Horoscope

Scorpio: You may feel focused and determined in your career, making it a good time to plan long-term goals, though avoid workplace conflicts. Financially, things look stable, but careful planning is needed for future security.

 

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Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

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Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Sagittarius: New opportunities or ideas may come your way, but staying disciplined will be key to making the most of them professionally. Financially, avoid careless spending and focus on saving rather than indulging.

 

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Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

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Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

Capricorn: Work pressure may increase, but your dedication will help you manage responsibilities effectively and even gain recognition. Financially, stability is indicated, though avoiding overwork-related stress spending is important.

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Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

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Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Aquarius: Creative ideas and teamwork will benefit your career, especially if you remain open to others’ perspectives. Financially, a balanced approach will help maintain stability, though avoid unnecessary risks.

 

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Pisces Weekly Career Horoscope

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Pisces Weekly Career Horoscope

Pisces: You may prefer a slower pace at work, focusing more on quality than quantity, which will benefit you in the long run. Financially, it’s a good week to reassess your spending habits and avoid distractions that lead to unnecessary expenses.

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