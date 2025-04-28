Weekly Career Horoscope For April 28 – May 4: A Delay In Expected Payments Or Salary Is Possible, Zodiacs

Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly Career Horoscope For April 28 – May 4: A Delay In Expected Payments Or Salary Is Possible, Zodiacs
Weekly Career Horoscope For April 28 – May 4: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

 

Updated:Apr 28, 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Want to know what this week from April 28 – May 4, 2025, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on. 

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Career momentum builds this week — you may find yourself in the spotlight or taking on a leadership role. Challenges will test your patience, but your sharp instincts help you prevail. Financially, resist impulsive purchases; investing in skills or tools for work will yield better returns.

 

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): A shift in perspective helps you make smarter career moves. You may feel tempted to step outside your comfort zone — do it! Financially, this is a good week to review budgets and cut unnecessary expenses. Gains from past investments or side hustles may surprise you.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): This week favors collaborations and confidential discussions related to shared resources or partnerships. In your career, a power move may be brewing — be discreet. Avoid lending or borrowing large sums unless necessary. A financial transformation is on the horizon, but it requires strategy.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Career partnerships are key — a colleague or mentor may offer support or open doors. If you're job hunting or pitching ideas, this is a great week. Financially, joint accounts, contracts, or shared expenses may require your attention. Read the fine print before signing anything.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Work may demand extra effort, but your results will speak louder than words. Take pride in routine tasks — small wins add up. Financially, stay grounded and avoid luxury temptations this week. A minor delay in expected payments is possible but temporary.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Creative risks bring professional rewards — don’t hesitate to pitch an out-of-the-box idea. You may also find joy returning to your work. Finances look stable, with a chance for bonus income from a passion project or freelancing. Just don’t overspend on fun.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Career may take a backseat as personal or family responsibilities demand attention. However, a calm mind will help you stay productive. Financially, it’s time to plan for home improvements or family needs. Real estate or long-term savings discussions may come up.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): This is a powerful week to network and communicate in your field. Pitch, present, or publish — your voice will be heard. Financially, it’s a good time for small deals, contracts, or negotiations. A tech-related purchase may be beneficial if timed right.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): You’re thinking long-term now. Career-wise, consistency and planning matter more than bold moves. Financially, budgeting and resource management are highlighted. Avoid speculation — your best bet is to build slow and steady. A previous effort may begin to show returns.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): You’re in boss mode this week. If you’ve been waiting to launch something or take charge, do it now. Recognition is likely. Financially, the stars favor new investments or negotiations — just trust your gut, not the crowd. Expect clarity in a pending deal.

 

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): You may work more behind the scenes this week — use this time to strategize or prep for a bigger move. Keep your finances private too; not everyone needs to know your next step. It’s a good week to settle debts or revisit a forgotten savings plan.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Career gains may come through networking or group projects. Align yourself with people who uplift your vision. Financially, friends or social events could bring both expenses and opportunities — know when to say yes. Keep an eye on long-term goals.

