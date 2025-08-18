Advertisement
Weekly Career Horoscope For August 18 - 24: Plan Investments Carefully, Money Flow Remains Steady; Zodiacs
Weekly Career Horoscope For August 18 - 24: Plan Investments Carefully, Money Flow Remains Steady; Zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For August 18 - 24: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:Aug 18, 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Want to know what this week from August 18 - 24, 2025, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on.

Aries Career Horoscope

Aries Career Horoscope

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Career moves pick up momentum this week. You may be trusted with new responsibilities or leadership roles. Financially, gains are likely, but avoid impulsive spending. A good week to plan investments carefully.

 

Taurus Career Horoscope

Taurus Career Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Your steady approach helps you make progress at work. Opportunities for growth may come from long-term projects. Financially, this is a stable week, though you may need to control household expenses.

 

Gemini Career Horoscope

Gemini Career Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Workplace communication works in your favor—networking may open doors. Career progress comes through adaptability. Financially, some extra income or small gains are likely, but avoid risky decisions.

Cancer Career Horoscope

Cancer Career Horoscope

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): You may face pressure at work, but persistence will help you succeed. Career growth may be slow but steady. Financially, family-related expenses may rise, so budgeting is key.

Leo Career Horoscope

Leo Career Horoscope

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Recognition at work is possible this week, especially if you’ve been putting in consistent effort. Financially, investments show gradual returns. Avoid unnecessary luxury expenses to maintain balance.

Virgo Career Horoscope

Virgo Career Horoscope

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Career matters improve when you stay detail-oriented. Colleagues or seniors may acknowledge your efforts. Financially, you’ll find opportunities to save or plan for the future. A good week for financial discipline.

Libra Career Horoscope

Libra Career Horoscope

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Partnerships at work bring progress. Teamwork will enhance your professional image. Financially, moderate gains are expected, but avoid lending or borrowing large sums this week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope

Scorpio Career Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Hard work pays off in career, but challenges may test your patience. Don’t rush decisions. Financially, money flow remains steady, but avoid speculative investments.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope

Sagittarius Career Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Career opportunities may come through travel, learning, or new connections. It’s a good time to pitch new ideas. Financially, income is stable, but overenthusiasm could lead to overspending.

Capricorn Career Horoscope

Capricorn Career Horoscope

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Your dedication strengthens your career path—promotion or recognition is possible. Financially, progress is slow but secure. Avoid risky ventures; steady growth will benefit you more.

Aquarius Career Horoscope

Aquarius Career Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Innovation helps you shine at work. Collaborations and networking may bring financial gains. A good week for those in creative or tech fields. Finances remain supportive, but avoid impulsive investments.

Pisces Career Horoscope

Pisces Career Horoscope

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Career matters require patience—results will come gradually. Financially, stability improves, but family expenses may rise. A balanced approach to saving and spending will help you in the long run.

