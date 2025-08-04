Advertisement
Weekly Career Horoscope For August 4 - 10: You May Attract New Clients, Avoid Risky Financial Moves; Zodiacs
Weekly Career Horoscope For August 4 - 10: You May Attract New Clients, Avoid Risky Financial Moves; Zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For August 4 - 10: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:Aug 04, 2025, 06:36 AM IST
Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Want to know what this week from August 4 - 10, 2025, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on.

Aries Career Horoscope

Aries Career Horoscope

Aries: This week, you’ll feel highly driven at work and eager to take the lead. Colleagues and seniors may recognise your efforts, and a new opportunity could come your way. Financially, it’s a good time to focus on saving rather than spending. Avoid impulsive purchases, especially midweek.

Taurus Career Horoscope

Taurus Career Horoscope

Taurus: Career-wise, steady progress continues, but it may not be as fast as you'd like. Stay focused and patient—your consistent efforts are being noticed. In terms of money, it’s a good week to review budgets or finalize an investment, but avoid emotional spending.

Gemini Career Horoscope

Gemini Career Horoscope

Gemini: You’ll shine in team projects or networking activities at work. Communication skills will help you attract attention in the right circles. Financially, income sources may grow, but so can expenses if you're not careful. A spontaneous buy might tempt you—think twice.

 

Cancer Career Horoscope

Cancer Career Horoscope

Cancer: Professional life may feel demanding early in the week, but by midweek, clarity and support arrive. Stay organized to avoid missed deadlines. On the financial front, avoid lending money or committing to large expenses without a second opinion.

Leo Career Horoscope

Leo Career Horoscope

Leo: Your leadership qualities are highlighted and you may be handed a new responsibility. It’s a good week to pitch ideas or ask for a raise. Financially, returns from past efforts or side projects may start trickling in. Just beware of overspending to impress others.

Virgo Career Horoscope

Virgo Career Horoscope

Virgo: Career may feel slow or stagnant, which can be frustrating, but don’t make hasty job decisions. Focus on skill-building or behind-the-scenes planning. Financially, it’s a good time to pay off debts or restructure your budget. Avoid risky financial moves.

Libra Career Horoscope

Libra Career Horoscope

Libra: This week brings collaborations and teamwork in focus at work. If you’re freelancing or in creative fields, you may attract new clients or contracts. Money-wise, shared finances or joint ventures may demand attention—ensure everything is clear and documented.

Scorpio Career Horoscope

Scorpio Career Horoscope

Scorpio: There may be pressure at work, especially from higher-ups, but your determination will help you manage well. Be cautious of office politics. Financially, unexpected expenses could arise—keep a buffer in your account and avoid lending money this week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope

Sagittarius Career Horoscope

Sagittarius: You may feel like starting something new professionally, whether it’s a course or a side hustle. Stay open to learning. Financially, avoid get-rich-quick ideas. Stability is more likely if you follow a methodical approach rather than rushing investments.

 

Capricorn Career Horoscope

Capricorn Career Horoscope

Capricorn: Career growth is possible this week, especially if you’ve been consistent. A mentor or boss may offer helpful advice or support. Financially, focus on long-term security—investments made this week can yield results later. Don’t fall into the trap of short-term gains.

Aquarius Career Horoscope

Aquarius Career Horoscope

Aquarius: Workplace relationships come into focus—collaboration is key. You may be asked to lead or mediate a group effort. Money matters require caution. Avoid unnecessary subscriptions or digital spending. A small adjustment in your budget could bring surprising relief.

Pisces Career Horoscope

Pisces Career Horoscope

Pisces: Work may feel routine, but sticking to structure will help you progress. Avoid distractions or gossip. Financially, it’s a good time to clear dues or prioritize necessities over luxuries. By the weekend, some pending payment or refund may come through.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK