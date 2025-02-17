Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2859970https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/weekly-career-horoscope-for-february-17-23-financially-avoid-impulse-spending-focus-on-long-term-gains-zodiacs-2859970
NewsPhotosWeekly Career Horoscope For February 17 - 23: Financially Avoid Impulse Spending, Focus On Long-Term Gains, Zodiacs Weekly Career Horoscope For February 17 - 23: Financially Avoid Impulse Spending, Focus On Long-Term Gains, Zodiacs
photoDetails

Weekly Career Horoscope For February 17 - 23: Financially Avoid Impulse Spending, Focus On Long-Term Gains, Zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For February 17 - 23: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:Feb 17, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Follow Us

1/13

Want to know what this week from February 17 - February 23, 2025, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on.

Follow Us

Aries Career Horoscope

2/13

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Your energy and motivation return as Mars moves direct, making this a great week for career progress. If you've been waiting to take action on a project or job opportunity, now is the time. Financially, avoid impulse spending and focus on long-term gains.

 

Follow Us

Taurus Career Horoscope

3/13

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Networking is key this week. Opportunities may arise through connections, so don’t shy away from social or professional gatherings. Financially, discipline will be essential—avoid unnecessary expenses and stick to your budget.

Follow Us

Gemini Career Horoscope

4/13

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): You may be tempted to take a financial risk, but careful analysis is needed. Career-wise, an unexpected opportunity may come your way, but make sure to read between the lines before making commitments.

Follow Us

Cancer Career Horoscope

5/13

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): With Mars going direct in your sign, your drive and determination return. You may receive long-awaited recognition at work. Financially, it's time to be proactive—review your budget and look for ways to increase savings.

Follow Us

Leo Career Horoscope

6/13

Leo (July 23 - Aug 22): Creativity and leadership will be your strengths this week. A new project or opportunity could put you in the spotlight. Financially, be cautious with investments and avoid making impulsive purchases.

Follow Us

Virgo Career Horoscope

7/13

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sept 22): Work partnerships and collaborations are highlighted. You may find support from a mentor or colleague. Financially, it's a good week for planning and restructuring expenses, but avoid lending money to unreliable sources.

 

Follow Us

Libra Career Horoscope

8/13

Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22): Career growth is possible, but only if you stay organized and proactive. A new responsibility at work could lead to long-term success. Financially, unexpected expenses might arise, so keep an eye on your budget.

Follow Us

Scorpio Career Horoscope

9/13

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21): A learning opportunity or skill enhancement could open doors for career advancement. Financially, a new source of income may emerge, but ensure it aligns with your long-term goals before diving in.

Follow Us

Sagittarius Career Horoscope

10/13

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21): Avoid taking financial risks this week, as things may not go as planned. At work, your leadership skills may be tested, and taking initiative will set you apart.

Follow Us

Capricorn Career Horoscope

11/13

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19): Professional partnerships could be lucrative, but clear communication is essential. Financially, this is a good time to reassess investments and eliminate unnecessary expenses.

Follow Us

Aquarius Career Horoscope

12/13

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18): Work may feel overwhelming, but staying organized will help you navigate the chaos. Financially, small savings now can lead to big rewards later—consider a new strategy for managing expenses.

Follow Us

Pisces Career Horoscope

13/13

Pisces (Feb 19 - March 20): A new career opportunity may present itself, especially if you’ve been considering a shift. Financially, trust your instincts but also seek professional advice before making major money moves.

Follow Us
LifestyleAries career horoscopeTaurus career horoscopeGemini career horoscopeCancer career horoscopeLeo career horoscopeVirgo career horoscopeLibra career horoscopeScorpio career horoscopeSagittarius career horoscopeCapricorn career horoscopeAquarius career horoscopePisces career horoscopeWeekly horoscopeCareer Horoscopehoroscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Not US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita
camera icon9
title
FASTag
FASTag New Rules From Feb 17, 2025: How 60 Minutes Can Save You From Penalties and Transaction Failures! Check Cooling Period And How To Avoid Extra Charges
camera icon10
title
Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025
camera icon8
title
Sonam Kapoor Most Fashionable Outfits
8 Times Sonam Kapoor Slayed Like the Ultimate Fashion Diva!
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet One Of Richest Indians In Dubai: Once Sold Fruits On Streets, Now Opening Gulf’s Most Expensive School With World-Class Facilities – Check Fees; His Net Worth Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK