Weekly Career Horoscope For February 24 - March 2: A Promotion Is On The Cards, Avoid Rash Investments, Zodiacs
photoDetails

Weekly Career Horoscope For February 24 - March 2: A Promotion Is On The Cards, Avoid Rash Investments, Zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For February 24 - March 2: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:Feb 24, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Weekly Career Horoscope (Feb 24-Mar 2)

Weekly Career Horoscope (Feb 24-Mar 2)

Want to know what this week from February 24 - March 2, 2025, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on. 

Aries Career Horoscope

Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope

Aries: Your dedication is finally paying off! Recognition at work could open doors to exciting new opportunities. Financially, you're on stable ground, but steer clear of splurges. It's a perfect time to plan long-term investments that secure your future.

Taurus Career Horoscope

Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope

Taurus: Challenges at work may test your patience, but your determination will push you through. Financially, play it safe—avoid risky ventures and watch your spending. That long-awaited payment or investment return could finally come through this week.

 

Gemini Career Horoscope

Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope

Gemini: Career doors may swing open, especially if you're eyeing a new role. Entrepreneurs can expect promising growth. While finances look steady, it’s smarter to save now rather than splurge on luxuries.

Cancer Career Horoscope

Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope

Cancer: Career progress is on the horizon, and the higher-ups are taking notice. A surprise job offer might pop up. Financially, you're in a good place, but beware of impulse buys. Lending money? Only to those you truly trust.

Leo Career Horoscope

Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope

Leo: Your natural leadership will shine, possibly earning you well-deserved recognition. Entrepreneurs might seal a lucrative deal. Finances are looking up—investments and savings could bring solid gains this week.

Virgo Career Horoscope

Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope

Virgo: Workload piling up? No worries—your sharp efficiency will help you manage it all. Financially, think twice before jumping into new investments. Unexpected expenses might crop up, so stick to a smart budget.

Libra Career Horoscope

Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope

Libra: A promotion or new career opportunity could be just around the corner. Financially, gains—especially from past investments—look promising. However, resist the urge for impulsive shopping and focus on building long-term wealth.

 

Scorpio Career Horoscope

Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope

Scorpio: Big career decisions loom, so weigh your options carefully. Business owners might land profitable deals. Financially, stability is yours, but avoid rash investments. Keep an eye on possible legal or tax-related matters.

 

Sagittarius Career Horoscope

Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope

Sagittarius: Career growth is on the cards, though it may come with fresh challenges. Stay adaptable and focused. A boost in income is possible, but rising expenses could follow—maintaining balance is key.

Capricorn Career Horoscope

Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope

Capricorn: If you've been waiting on that promotion or pay raise, success could be closer than you think. Business investments are set to bring positive results. Financially, the week looks stable—just curb unnecessary spending.

 

Aquarius Career Horoscope

Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope

Aquarius: Work hurdles may surface, but your strategic thinking will help you power through. Entrepreneurs, hold off on major investments for now. Financially, avoid high risks and focus on steady, secure returns.

Pisces Career Horoscope

Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope

Pisces: Career opportunities are glowing, and networking could fast-track your progress. Business partnerships may thrive. On the financial front, gains are likely—but stay away from speculative investments to keep things smooth.

 

