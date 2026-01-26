Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3010180https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/weekly-career-horoscope-for-january-26-february-1-attend-meetings-explore-new-opportunities-zodiacs-3010180
NewsPhotosWeekly career horoscope for January 26 - February 1: Attend meetings, explore new opportunities, zodiacs
photoDetails

Weekly career horoscope for January 26 - February 1: Attend meetings, explore new opportunities, zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For January 26 - February 1: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:Jan 26, 2026, 06:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Weekly Career Horoscope

1/13
Weekly Career Horoscope

Want to know what this week from January 26 - February 1, 2026, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on.

Follow Us

Aries Weekly Career Horoscope

2/13
Aries Weekly Career Horoscope

Aries: This week demands focus and discipline at work. You may feel pressure from deadlines or senior authorities, but consistent effort will bring recognition. Avoid workplace conflicts, especially midweek. Financially, expenses may rise due to professional or family commitments, so plan your budget carefully. Long-term investments are better than short-term risks right now.

Follow Us

Taurus Weekly Career Horoscope

3/13
Taurus Weekly Career Horoscope

Taurus: Career-wise, this is a good week to upgrade skills, attend meetings, or explore new opportunities. Those in education, consulting, or creative fields may see progress. Financial stability remains intact, though gains may come slowly. Avoid lending money or making impulsive purchases. Strategic planning will benefit you in the long run.

 

Follow Us

Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

4/13
Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

Gemini: This is a phase of financial restructuring. You may deal with pending payments, taxes, or shared resources. At work, avoid office politics and focus on behind-the-scenes tasks. New opportunities may come quietly rather than openly. Financially, avoid risky investments and prioritize savings.

Follow Us

Cancer Weekly Career Horoscope

5/13
Cancer Weekly Career Horoscope

Cancer: Partnerships play a major role in your professional life this week. Joint ventures, collaborations, or client interactions can bring growth if handled diplomatically. Business owners should read contracts carefully. Financially, income remains steady, but avoid emotional spending. Long-term planning is advised.

 

Follow Us

Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

6/13
Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

Leo: Your workload increases, but so does your sense of responsibility. This is a productive week if you stay organized. Recognition may not be immediate, but your efforts are being noticed. Financially, regular income remains stable, but health-related or routine expenses may arise. Avoid unnecessary luxury spending.

Follow Us

Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope

7/13
Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope

Virgo: Creativity and confidence boost your professional performance. Those in creative, media, teaching, or marketing fields may receive appreciation. This is a favorable time to pitch ideas or take calculated risks. Financially, small gains are indicated, but avoid overconfidence in speculative investments.

 

Follow Us

Libra Weekly Career Horoscope

8/13
Libra Weekly Career Horoscope

Libra: Work may feel emotionally demanding this week, especially if family matters distract you. Avoid making major career decisions right now. Financially, expenses related to home, property, or family are likely. Focus on financial stability rather than growth. Patience will bring better results soon.

Follow Us

Scorpio Weekly Career Horoscope

9/13
Scorpio Weekly Career Horoscope

Scorpio: Communication becomes your biggest asset. Meetings, negotiations, and presentations can open new doors. This is a good week for freelancers, marketers, and sales professionals. Financially, small but steady gains are likely. Avoid arguments over money matters and keep documentation clear.

Follow Us

Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

10/13
Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Sagittarius: Your attention turns to income and financial security. You may reassess your earnings or explore additional income sources. Career progress is slow but stable. Avoid unnecessary expenses and focus on building savings. Investments should be conservative for now.

 

Follow Us

Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

11/13
Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

Capricorn: A strong week for career advancement. You may feel motivated to take leadership or start something new. Seniors may notice your dedication. Financially, income improves, but expenses may rise simultaneously. Balance ambition with realistic financial planning to avoid stress.

Follow Us

Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

12/13
Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Aquarius: This is a low-key professional week. Avoid major career moves or confrontations. Focus on planning, research, and completing pending work. Financially, control expenses and avoid risky investments. This is a preparation phase before a more active period begins.

Follow Us

Pisces Weekly Career Horoscope

13/13
Pisces Weekly Career Horoscope

Pisces: Teamwork and networking bring professional benefits. You may receive support from colleagues or friends. This is a favorable time for long-term planning and goal-setting. Financially, gains may come through group efforts or referrals. Avoid unrealistic expectations and stay grounded.

Follow Us
LifestyleWeekly horoscopeCareer HoroscopehoroscopeAries career horoscopeTaurus career horoscopeGemini career horoscopeCancer career horoscopeLeo career horoscopeVirgo career horoscopeLibra career horoscopeScorpio career horoscopeSagittarius career horoscopeCapricorn career horoscopeAquarius career horoscopePisces career horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Ownership Boardroom: From Ambanis to Shah Rukh Khan; check who owns CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - In pics
camera icon7
title
airport news
World's top 10 countries with most number of airports: THIS nation has 15k+ airports | Check full list
camera icon8
title
Hardik Pandya
Inside Hardik Pandya’s luxurious multi-crore watch collection: From Richard Mille RM to Patek Philippe - check whopping price
camera icon12
title
weekly numerology
Weekly career & finance numerology horoscope for January 26 - February 1, 2026: Success, money, and growth tips for numbers 1 to 9
camera icon8
title
Sunday OTT Watchlist
Sunday Watchlist: 7 Top shows and movies to stream on OTT - From Tere Ishk Mein to Raazi