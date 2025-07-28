Advertisement
Weekly Career Horoscope For July 28 - August 3: Family matters Or An Old Issue May Resurface, Zodiacs
Weekly Career Horoscope For July 28 - August 3: Family matters Or An Old Issue May Resurface, Zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For July 28 - August 3: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

 

Updated:Jul 28, 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Career Horoscope

Career Horoscope

Want to know what this week from July 28 - August 3, 2025, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on.

 

Aries Career Horoscope

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19): This week brings opportunities to reflect and restructure. You may find yourself taking on new responsibilities at work, so stay focused and adaptable. Financially, avoid impulsive spending—it's a good time to save and plan. Relationships may need some extra attention; be mindful in your communication.

 

Taurus Career Horoscope

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20): A productive week lies ahead. Your hard work will start showing results, especially in professional matters. Expect some positive news or a breakthrough mid-week. On the personal front, you might feel the urge to reconnect with old friends or invest time in your hobbies. Health remains steady but don’t neglect rest.

Gemini Career Horoscope

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20): A mixed week for you, Gemini. While creativity and ideas flow easily, execution may be slow due to distractions or external delays. Stay patient. You may feel more introspective than usual—use it to your advantage to clarify goals. A small financial gain or gift could surprise you by the weekend.

Cancer Career Horoscope

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22): Emotions run deep this week, making it ideal for healing and emotional growth. Family matters or an old issue may come back into focus, offering you a chance to resolve it with maturity. Professionally, avoid conflicts and focus on collaboration. Take care of your digestion and hydration.

 

Leo Career Horoscope

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22): This is a powerful week for personal branding and leadership. If you’ve been thinking of making a bold move, now’s the time. Your energy is high, and people are listening—use your voice wisely. In love, honest conversations will bring clarity. Financially, an investment opportunity could appear.

Virgo Career Horoscope

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22): You’ll be in planning mode, sorting through details and clearing up backlogs. It’s a good week to finish pending work and simplify routines. Avoid micromanaging loved ones—trust will go a long way. A health-related realization might push you toward a lifestyle change.

Libra Career Horoscope

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22): Harmony returns to your relationships, and social interactions feel more fulfilling. You may be invited to an event or celebration that lifts your spirits. Career-wise, teamwork brings better results than solo efforts. Stay grounded with your finances and avoid impulsive purchases.

Scorpio Career Horoscope

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21): A transformative week for you. You may undergo a mindset shift that changes how you approach a problem. Someone at work or in your personal life could challenge your ideas—don’t get defensive, listen first. Physically, energy may dip; focus on sleep and nourishment.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21): You’re craving expansion—mentally or physically. This could be the week to plan travel, enroll in a course, or explore new interests. Avoid overpromising in your excitement. Finances look stable, but don’t mix money and friendships. A mentor figure may offer helpful advice.

Capricorn Career Horoscope

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19): This week calls for discipline and structure. You may feel pressure to deliver on deadlines or prove your reliability. Keep going—your consistency will be noticed. Avoid bottling up stress; a walk, a journal, or a talk can help. Relationship-wise, try not to carry work stress home.

Aquarius Career Horoscope

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18): New ideas and people may enter your life unexpectedly. Be open to change—it could lead to growth. Your social charm is strong, making it a good week to network or pitch ideas. Romantic life feels lighter than usual. Don’t ignore minor health discomforts.

Pisces Career Horoscope

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20): A week of introspection and creative flow. If you've been neglecting your emotional needs, now's the time to reconnect with yourself. Work may feel demanding, so find ways to balance it with calm moments. Avoid vague communication; clarity will save time and trouble.

