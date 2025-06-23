Advertisement
Weekly Career Horoscope For June 23 - 29: Focus On Balancing Income And Expenses, Zodiacs
Weekly Career Horoscope For June 23 - 29: Focus On Balancing Income And Expenses, Zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For June 23-29: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 08:14 AM IST
Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Want to know what this week from June 23-29, 2025, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on. 

Aries Career Horoscope

Aries Career Horoscope

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19): Your energy will be high, and your confidence at work will help you win over colleagues and superiors. If you've been eyeing a promotion or a new opportunity, this week is excellent for putting yourself forward. Financially, avoid impulsive spending unexpected expenses could crop up towards the weekend.

Taurus Career Horoscope

Taurus Career Horoscope

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20): Patience is your ally this week. Career progress may feel slow, but steady efforts will yield long-term benefits. There may be a chance to review contracts or investments read the fine print carefully. Financial stability improves, but focus on saving rather than splurging.

Gemini Career Horoscope

Gemini Career Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20): This week brings networking opportunities that could open doors for your career. Stay adaptable, as changes at work may initially feel chaotic but will eventually work in your favor. On the money front, be mindful of small expenses that add up. A side hustle could bring in extra cash.

Cancer Career Horoscope

Cancer Career Horoscope

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22): Your hard work will start gaining recognition. A superior may notice your dedication, bringing potential for new projects or leadership roles. Financially, it's a good time to revisit your budget. Avoid lending money or making emotional purchases.

Leo Career Horoscope

Leo Career Horoscope

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22): Expect creative breakthroughs at work, especially if you’re in a leadership or artistic field. Your ideas will be well received. However, steer clear of office drama. Financially, you might be tempted by luxury buys balance indulgence with responsibility.

Virgo Career Horoscope

Virgo Career Horoscope

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22): This is a week to focus on structure and organization. You may need to tidy up unfinished work or clarify details in a deal. Your cautious approach will help secure your finances. A good time for planning long-term investments.

Libra Career Horoscope

Libra Career Horoscope

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22): Collaborative efforts will thrive, partnerships and team projects could yield success. Stay diplomatic in discussions. Financially, shared resources or joint accounts might need attention. Keep communication clear to avoid confusion.

 

 

Scorpio Career Horoscope

Scorpio Career Horoscope

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21): A week of transformation at work,you may finally break free from a stagnant situation. Your persistence will pay off. Financially, avoid risky investments for now. Focus on clearing debts or consolidating finances.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope

Sagittarius Career Horoscope

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21): Opportunities for travel or professional learning could arise. Embrace new experiences that enrich your skills. Financially, it's a mixed week gains from creative ventures, but unexpected bills might surface. Budget wisely.

Capricorn Career Horoscope

Capricorn Career Horoscope

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19): Your determination shines through at work. A project you’ve been nurturing shows signs of success. Financially, this is a week to be conservative think long term rather than short term gains.

Aquarius Career Horoscope

Aquarius Career Horoscope

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18): Innovation is your strength this week. Your ideas could help solve a lingering problem at work. Financially, tech investments or learning new skills might be worthwhile, but don’t overstretch your budget.

Pisces Career Horoscope

Pisces Career Horoscope

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20): Your intuition will guide your career decisions trust your gut when navigating tricky office dynamics. Financially, focus on balancing income and expenses. A good week for reassessing your financial goals.

