NewsPhotosWeekly Career Horoscope For June 30 - July 6: Professional Recognition On Cards, Show Your Skills, Zodiacs
Weekly Career Horoscope For June 30 - July 6: Professional Recognition On Cards, Show Your Skills, Zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For June 30 - July 6: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:Jun 30, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Want to know what this week from June 30 - July 6, 2025, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on. 

Aries Career Horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week, you may be given more responsibilities at work or asked to take the lead—use this opportunity to showcase your skills. However, avoid rushing decisions or being reactive in conversations. Financially, things remain steady, but it’s wise to avoid unnecessary or impulsive spending, especially on tech or subscriptions.

Taurus Career Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You may find yourself caught in routine tasks at work, which can feel tiring, but staying consistent will pay off. Don’t get involved in office politics. On the financial front, small but unexpected expenses may arise. It's a good time to avoid lending or borrowing and to focus on your savings goals.

Gemini Career Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): New ideas and opportunities are likely to come your way, especially in collaborative or creative work. Make sure to communicate clearly to avoid misunderstandings. Financially, this is a week to play safe—avoid risks and review any upcoming payments or investments with care.

 

Cancer Career Horoscope

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You might receive appreciation at work, especially for a past effort. Stay composed, as pressure may build midweek. On the financial side, try not to mix emotions with money. Avoid lending and keep an eye on pending dues. It’s a good week to organise your financial records.

Leo Career Horoscope

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Professional recognition is likely this week, especially if you're in a leadership or managerial role. However, try to be a good listener too. Finances may feel stretched due to unexpected expenses, so hold off on luxury or impulse purchases. Review your budget midweek.

Virgo Career Horoscope

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Multitasking may define your workweek, but you’ll handle it well with proper planning. Don’t hesitate to seek support if overwhelmed. Financially, it's a period of stability, but don’t ignore routine expenses or bills. Avoid new loans or big purchases for now.

Libra Career Horoscope

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Career-wise, this is a favourable time to showcase your skills or pitch a new idea, especially to superiors. Be open to feedback. Finances remain steady, though it’s best to avoid emotional spending. Revisit your budget to cut unnecessary costs.

Scorpio Career Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): You may feel like reassessing your current job or responsibilities. Don’t rush changes—use this week to reflect and plan. Financially, large purchases or long-term commitments should be postponed. Focus on organising your expenses and clearing any small debts.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Team projects and group efforts will bring success if you stay open to others’ ideas. Networking may lead to useful opportunities. Financially, there may be a chance to earn through a side gig or freelance work. Avoid spending too quickly—plan your use of extra income.

Capricorn Career Horoscope

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): A disciplined approach at work will bring positive results. You may receive appreciation for long-term efforts. Financially, the week looks favourable, and a small windfall or bonus is possible. Use it wisely—consider boosting your savings or clearing dues.

Aquarius Career Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Learning and upskilling will benefit your career this week. You might be drawn to something new or different—explore, but stay grounded. On the financial side, be cautious with large expenses. Review recurring payments or subscriptions that can be trimmed.

Pisces Career Horoscope

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Creative and independent work will see progress. You may feel more aligned with your purpose professionally. On the money front, avoid borrowing or lending. Stick to essential spending and create a clearer plan for your savings going forward.

 

