Weekly Career Horoscope For March 10 - 16: Exciting Opportunities Are Knocking, Stability Is On Your Side, Zodiacs
Weekly Career Horoscope For March 10 - 16: Exciting Opportunities Are Knocking, Stability Is On Your Side, Zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For March 10 - 16: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:Mar 10, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope

Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope

Want to know what this week from March 10 - 16, 2025, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on. 

Aries Career Horoscope

Aries Career Horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Get ready to step up, Aries! Your leadership skills will shine this week, earning you admiration and possibly a promotion. However, steer clear of office politics to keep things smooth. Financially, you're on stable ground, but surprise expenses may pop up—resist impulsive splurges and focus on savings.

Taurus Career Horoscope

Taurus Career Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Pressure is mounting at work, but your determination will carry you through. If you're in business, a promising deal may finally close. A long-pending payment could arrive, boosting your financial morale. Just be cautious—this isn't the week to make risky investments.

Gemini Career Horoscope

Gemini Career Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Exciting opportunities are knocking, Gemini! Whether it’s a new project or a career breakthrough, embrace it as it could set you up for long-term success. Networking will be your secret weapon. Financially, it’s a good time to strategize investments, but keep an eye on unnecessary spending.

 

Cancer Career Horoscope

Cancer Career Horoscope

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Feeling swamped at work? You might have to juggle multiple tasks to meet deadlines. Stay laser-focused and avoid distractions. Financially, stability is on your side, but lending money may not be wise—it could be hard to recover.

 

Leo Career Horoscope

Leo Career Horoscope

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Big wins are on the horizon, Leo! Your hard work is finally paying off, bringing potential job offers or business growth. Financially, gains are likely, but luxury spending could spiral out of control. Keep a balance between treating yourself and saving wisely.

 

Virgo Career Horoscope

Virgo Career Horoscope

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Your sharp mind will help crack a tough work challenge, earning you well-deserved praise. However, stay out of workplace drama. A past investment might start showing returns, keeping your finances steady. Just avoid taking on any new debt this week.

Libra Career Horoscope

Libra Career Horoscope

Libra (September 23 - October 22): This is a golden week for career progress—perhaps even a leadership opportunity! Your negotiation skills will come in handy. Financially, a new income source might open up, but think twice before making any major investments.

Scorpio Career Horoscope

Scorpio Career Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Workload piling up? Delays in projects might test your patience, but perseverance will get you through. Avoid office conflicts at all costs. On the financial front, keep a close watch on your spending, and postpone major financial commitments for now.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope

Sagittarius Career Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): An action-packed week awaits! Fresh projects and responsibilities will energize your career. If you’re job-hunting, good news might be on its way. Financially, past investments could start reaping rewards, giving you a much-needed boost.

Capricorn Career Horoscope

Capricorn Career Horoscope

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Your discipline and consistency will lead to steady professional progress. This is a great time to strengthen workplace relationships. Financially, stability prevails, but avoid any impulsive financial decisions—play it safe with your investments.

Aquarius Career Horoscope

Aquarius Career Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Your creativity will take center stage at work, making you stand out. A job promotion or change is a strong possibility. Financially, cut down on unnecessary expenses and shift your focus to long-term financial security.

Pisces Career Horoscope

Pisces Career Horoscope

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Collaboration is key this week, Pisces! Teamwork will help you excel at work, but clear communication is crucial. Financially, your earnings remain steady, but beware of impulse purchases that might set you back. Save now for future goals!

NEWS ON ONE CLICK