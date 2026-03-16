Weekly career horoscope for March 16 - 22, 2026: Side opportunities may help boost your income, zodiacs

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Aries: This week may bring a chance to prove your leadership abilities at work. You could be given responsibilities that require quick decisions and confidence. If you have been waiting to showcase your ideas, this is a favorable time to do so. However, avoid being too impulsive while dealing with colleagues or seniors. Financially, the week suggests careful spending. Unexpected expenses may arise, so maintaining a practical budget will help you stay stable. A small opportunity to increase income may appear through professional contacts.