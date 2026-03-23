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NewsPhotosWeekly career horoscope for March 23 - 29, 2026: Evaluate expenses and avoid unnecessary risks, zodiacs
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Weekly career horoscope for March 23 - 29, 2026: Evaluate expenses and avoid unnecessary risks, zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For March 23 - 29, 2026: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:Mar 23, 2026, 06:26 AM IST
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Weekly Career Horoscope

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Weekly Career Horoscope

Want to know what this week from March 23 - 29, 2026, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on.

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Aries Weekly Career Horoscope

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Aries Weekly Career Horoscope

Aries:This week brings strong momentum in your career, with opportunities to take initiative and showcase leadership, though you may need to handle minor workplace tensions with tact; financially, things remain stable, but it’s advisable to avoid impulsive spending or high-risk investments and instead focus on maintaining balance.

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Taurus Weekly Career Horoscope

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Taurus Weekly Career Horoscope

Taurus: A productive and steady phase unfolds in your career, with consistent efforts beginning to yield visible results and possibly opening doors for long-term growth; on the financial front, stability improves, and there may be gradual gains, making it a good time to plan savings or secure investments.

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Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

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Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

Gemini: Career growth comes through networking and communication this week, but distractions or overcommitment could hinder productivity if not managed well; financially, the week may bring mixed results, with unexpected expenses requiring careful budgeting and mindful spending.

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Cancer Weekly Career Horoscope

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Cancer Weekly Career Horoscope

Cancer: Your dedication at work is likely to gain recognition, even if progress feels slow at times, encouraging patience and persistence; financially, it’s a cautious phase where avoiding risks and sticking to planned expenses will help maintain stability.

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Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

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Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

Leo: Career-wise, this is a promising week with chances for visibility and advancement, especially if you balance confidence with collaboration; financially, you remain on stable ground with potential for small gains, but overconfidence in investments should be avoided.

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Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope

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Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope

Virgo: A highly efficient and focused week helps you clear pending tasks and strengthen your professional standing, making it ideal for planning and execution; financially, it’s a favorable time to review and organize your savings, reinforcing long-term discipline.

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Libra Weekly Career Horoscope

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Libra Weekly Career Horoscope

Libra: Creative thinking can enhance your career progress this week, but success will depend on practical execution and clear decision-making; financially, things remain balanced, though caution is advised before making large commitments or lending money.

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Scorpio Weekly Career Horoscope

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Scorpio Weekly Career Horoscope

Scorpio: Career progress may feel gradual but remains steady, and avoiding workplace conflicts will help you stay on track; financially, this is a sensitive period where careful evaluation of expenses and avoiding unnecessary risks will be beneficial.

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Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

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Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Sagittarius: Opportunities for career growth may arise through travel, learning, or collaborations, encouraging you to stay adaptable and open-minded; financially, gains are possible, but controlling impulsive spending will be important to maintain stability.

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Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

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Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

Capricorn: Your hard work is likely to be acknowledged this week, potentially bringing added responsibilities or progress in your career; financially, a slow but steady improvement is indicated, making it a good time to focus on long-term planning.

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Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

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Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Aquarius: Innovation and fresh ideas will support your career growth, especially if you take initiative and think differently, while maintaining clear communication with others; financially, it’s best to avoid speculative decisions and stick to practical, well-thought-out plans.

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Pisces Weekly Career Horoscope

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Pisces Weekly Career Horoscope

Pisces: A steady and introspective approach will guide your career this week, helping you build consistency and refine your skills; financially, stability continues, but mindful spending and avoiding emotional purchases will help maintain balance.

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Weekly Career Horoscope

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(Pic Credits: Freepik)

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