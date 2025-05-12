Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly Career Horoscope For May 12 – 18: Expenses Related To Health Or Home Might Arise, Zodiacs
Weekly Career Horoscope For May 12 – 18: Expenses Related To Health Or Home Might Arise, Zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For May 12 – May 18: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:May 12, 2025, 06:36 AM IST
Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Want to know what this week from May 12 – May 18, 2025, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on. 

Aries Career Horoscope

Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week brings strong momentum in your career. You might be entrusted with a leadership role or a new responsibility. Financially, things remain stable, but avoid unnecessary risks midweek. A smart move on Thursday could lead to gains.

 

Taurus Career Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Your consistency at work is finally getting noticed. You could receive appreciation or a modest raise. Financially, investments made in the past begin to show returns. Avoid lending money without clear terms this weekend.

 

Gemini Career Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Creative ideas flourish at work, giving you a chance to stand out. Teamwork will be essential, especially in negotiations. Financially, you may be tempted to splurge—hold back for now. Budgeting helps you stay grounded.

Cancer Career Horoscope

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): A calm but steady workweek. You may feel unsure about a colleague’s intentions—trust your gut. On the financial front, a minor issue may crop up around Thursday, but it will be manageable if addressed early.

Leo Career Horoscope

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Big decisions may need to be made this week. You could be offered a chance to lead or start something new. Financially, things look positive—though not dramatic, you'll see steady improvement if you're disciplined.

Virgo Career Horoscope

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Your analytical skills help you resolve a lingering work problem. Efficiency is your superpower this week. Financially, expenses related to health or home might arise, but you'll manage with your usual foresight.

Libra Career Horoscope

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Discussions at work may require diplomacy—don't rush into commitments. Collaboration brings better outcomes than solo effort. Money matters stabilise, but it’s best to avoid large transactions this week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): You may feel under pressure at work, but this challenge helps you prove your capability. Avoid overreacting to delays. On the money side, a previous financial risk might pay off, albeit modestly.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Fresh opportunities come from unexpected sources—be ready to say yes. You might travel for work or explore new areas. Finances improve through a second source of income or a freelance opportunity.

 

Capricorn Career Horoscope

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): It’s a productive week with a focus on long-term planning. A superior might offer constructive feedback—use it to grow. Financially, stay focused on savings; avoid speculative ventures for now.

Aquarius Career Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Networking brings powerful connections. Your ideas could be the seed of a new project. Money matters improve gradually, especially if you’ve been consistent with budgeting. A friend may offer financial advice—listen carefully.

 

Pisces Career Horoscope

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): You may feel a lack of motivation early in the week, but things pick up by Thursday. Trust your intuition at work—it will guide you to the right decisions. Financially, it’s a good week to repay old dues or reorganise your expenses.

