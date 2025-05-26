Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2906314https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/weekly-career-horoscope-for-may-26-june-1-balance-screen-time-with-mental-breaks-avoid-burnout-zodiacs-2906314
NewsPhotosWeekly Career Horoscope For May 26 – June 1: Balance Screen Time With Mental Breaks, Avoid Burnout; Zodiacs
photoDetails

Weekly Career Horoscope For May 26 – June 1: Balance Screen Time With Mental Breaks, Avoid Burnout; Zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For May 26 – June 1: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:May 26, 2025, 08:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

1/13
Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Want to know what this week from May 26 – June 1, 2025, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on. 

Follow Us

Aries Career Horoscope

2/13
Aries Career Horoscope

Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week, Aries, your work life accelerates with promising developments, especially if you're leading a team or taking charge of a project. However, your high-energy pace might lead to physical strain or mental fatigue if you're not careful. Prioritise smart time management and include regular physical activity to channel stress constructively.

Follow Us

Taurus Career Horoscope

3/13
Taurus Career Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Steady focus brings slow but solid gains in your career, especially in financial or creative roles. Don’t let minor delays frustrate you  consistency wins. Health-wise, you might feel a bit sluggish midweek; try incorporating light movement and a cleaner diet to boost stamina and clarity.

Follow Us

Gemini Career Horoscope

4/13
Gemini Career Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Your career benefits from fresh ideas and communication skills this week, with networking or collaboration opening doors. But mental overstimulation could leave you drained. Balance screen time with mental breaks, and get enough sleep to maintain your sharpness and avoid burnout.

 

Follow Us

Cancer Career Horoscope

5/13
Cancer Career Horoscope

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Career responsibilities increase, and your leadership skills are tested stay composed and strategic to gain lasting respect. Emotionally charged situations may take a toll on your wellbeing, so build a daily routine that includes calming habits like journaling or light exercise to stay centered.

Follow Us

Leo Career Horoscope

6/13
Leo Career Horoscope

Leo (July 23 – August 22): This week favors bold moves at work, presentations, pitches, or promotions are within reach if you take initiative. However, overextending yourself could impact your posture, back, or energy. Stay physically active but don’t neglect proper rest and ergonomic support in your workspace.

Follow Us

Virgo Career Horoscope

7/13
Virgo Career Horoscope

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Detailed work gets rewarded now, especially if you're handling analysis, reports, or problem-solving tasks. Career stability improves, but overthinking can lead to nervous tension. Ground yourself with a clean diet, regular walks, and a strict cutoff from work-related worries after hours.

Follow Us

Libra Career Horoscope

8/13
Libra Career Horoscope

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Career momentum builds this week, especially in partnerships, negotiations, or client-related roles but make sure all agreements are clear to avoid future friction. Mentally, you're sharp, but tension in relationships may affect your emotional health. Practice mindfulness and avoid skipping meals during busy days.

Follow Us

Scorpio Career Horoscope

9/13
Scorpio Career Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): You're deeply focused and productive at work great for research, planning, or strategic moves. A breakthrough is possible, but don’t let intensity drive you to exhaustion. Pay attention to your sleep and hydrate more; small physical signs of burnout could appear if ignored.

Follow Us

Sagittarius Career Horoscope

10/13
Sagittarius Career Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Your creativity and confidence shine in the workplace perfect for pitching bold ideas or leading from the front. However, too much multitasking might scatter your energy. For your health, incorporate more movement and cut back on caffeine to support sustained mental clarity.

Follow Us

Capricorn Career Horoscope

11/13
Capricorn Career Horoscope

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): A demanding week professionally may require overtime or taking responsibility for others’ mistakes stay patient and strategic. Physically, this pressure could manifest as back pain or fatigue. Schedule regular breaks and protect your personal time to maintain balance and prevent overwork.

Follow Us

Aquarius Career Horoscope

12/13
Aquarius Career Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Innovative thinking puts you ahead at work, especially in tech, media, or social roles. However, your erratic schedule might affect your sleep and overall wellbeing. Commit to better sleep hygiene and steady meal times to stay mentally and physically aligned.

Follow Us

Pisces Career Horoscope

13/13
Pisces Career Horoscope

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Your intuition helps you navigate subtle dynamics at work trust it, especially in team environments. But emotional sensitivity can drain you if you don’t set boundaries. Make time for creative expression and rest, and be mindful of fluctuating energy levels throughout the week.

Follow Us
LifestyleAries career horoscopeTaurus career horoscopeGemini career horoscopeCancer career horoscopeLeo career horoscopeVirgo career horoscopeLibra career horoscopeScorpio career horoscopeSagittarius career horoscopeCapricorn career horoscopeAquarius career horoscopePisces career horoscopeWeekly horoscopeCareer Horoscopehoroscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Anime Awards 2025
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Must-Watch Nominated Anime You Shouldn’t Miss
camera icon8
title
Delhi Capitals
4 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release After IPL 2025 Season: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis And...
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For May 26- June 1: Mental Restlessness May Affect Your Sleep Patterns And Focus, Check Health TIP For The Week
camera icon12
title
Wealthiest cities
10 Wealthiest Cities In The World: Dubai, Bangkok Absent From The List; India's THIS City Ranks...Among Wealthy Nations
camera icon10
title
8 traits of insaan
8 Traits Of People Who Is A Yes Man, People Pleaser And Good At Playing MIND GAMES
NEWS ON ONE CLICK