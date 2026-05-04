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NewsPhotosWeekly career horoscope for May 4 - 10, 2026: Stability comes through careful planning, zodiacs
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Weekly career horoscope for May 4 - 10, 2026: Stability comes through careful planning, zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For May 4 - 10, 2026: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:May 04, 2026, 06:26 AM IST
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Weekly Career Horoscope

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Weekly Career Horoscope

Want to know what this week from May 4 - 10, 2026, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on.

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Aries Weekly Career Horoscope

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Aries Weekly Career Horoscope

Aries: This week pushes you to take charge professionally, but impulsive decisions could create unnecessary complications. In career and finance, avoid rushing into new opportunities or investments without proper evaluation. Midweek may bring clarity regarding a pending work matter, and financial stability improves if you stick to practical choices rather than risky moves.

 

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Taurus Weekly Career Horoscope

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Taurus Weekly Career Horoscope

Taurus: A steady and grounded week helps you focus on long-term goals. In career and finance, this is a good time to plan, budget, and strengthen your financial base. Work may progress slowly but surely, and consistent efforts will begin to show results. Avoid unnecessary expenses and focus on saving.

 

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Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

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Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

Gemini: You may find yourself handling multiple responsibilities at work. In career and finance, opportunities may come through networking or communication, but overcommitting could lead to stress. Financially, balance is important, avoid impulsive spending, especially toward the end of the week.

 

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Cancer Weekly Career Horoscope

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Cancer Weekly Career Horoscope

Cancer: This week encourages thoughtful decision-making. In career and finance, you may need to focus on pending tasks and unresolved issues. Your intuition will help you make the right professional choices. Financially, it’s better to stay cautious and avoid lending or borrowing money.

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Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

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Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

Leo: Confidence drives you forward this week. In career and finance, you may receive recognition or take on leadership roles. This is a good time to showcase your skills, but avoid overconfidence in financial matters. Stick to structured planning rather than making bold monetary decisions.

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Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope

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Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope

Virgo: You may feel the need to reassess your goals and strategies. In career and finance, minor challenges at work may require patience and attention to detail. Financially, this is a good week to organize expenses and avoid unnecessary risks. Practical planning will benefit you in the long run.

 

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Libra Weekly Career Horoscope

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Libra Weekly Career Horoscope

Libra: Balancing priorities becomes essential. In career and finance, you may juggle multiple responsibilities, and decision-making could feel slightly overwhelming. Financial matters require caution—avoid major investments or commitments without clarity. Stability comes through careful planning.

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Scorpio Weekly Career Horoscope

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Scorpio Weekly Career Horoscope

Scorpio: A focused and intense week helps you make progress. In career and finance, you may dive deep into important projects and see steady growth. However, avoid workplace conflicts and power struggles. Financially, things remain stable, but secrecy or lack of transparency could create issues.

 

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Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

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Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Sagittarius: You may feel eager to explore new opportunities. In career and finance, this could bring growth if handled wisely. However, avoid impulsive career shifts or financial risks. Planning and research will help you make better decisions, especially regarding investments.

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Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

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Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

Capricorn: Discipline and consistency define your week. In career and finance, workload may increase, but your structured approach will help you manage it effectively. Financially, stability is likely, and long-term planning brings positive results. Avoid overworking without breaks.

 

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Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

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Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Aquarius: Creative ideas and innovation stand out this week. In career and finance, collaboration and new approaches may open doors. Financially, it’s a good time to explore alternative income sources, but avoid overanalyzing or delaying decisions unnecessarily.

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Pisces Weekly Career Horoscope

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Pisces Weekly Career Horoscope

Pisces: A reflective and calm approach benefits you this week. In career and finance, progress may feel slow, but it’s a good time for planning and strategizing. Avoid making major financial commitments right now. Trust your instincts, but back them up with practical thinking.

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