Weekly Career Horoscope For October 6 - 12: Lucrative Job Offer On Cards, Avoid Lending Money, Zodiacs

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Your patience and persistence will bring you slow but steady progress. Work may feel slightly demanding, but the results will justify your effort. If you’ve been planning to start a side venture or explore freelancing, this is a good time to lay the groundwork. Financially, it’s a stable week; however, unnecessary shopping or emotional spending could disturb your balance. Investments related to property or gold may yield long-term benefits. Keep your financial plans private for now.