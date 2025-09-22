Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2962985https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/weekly-career-horoscope-for-september-22-28-avoid-risky-decisions-plan-long-term-investments-zodiacs-2962985
NewsPhotosWeekly Career Horoscope For September 22 - 28: Avoid Risky Decisions, Plan Long-Term Investments, Zodiacs
photoDetails

Weekly Career Horoscope For September 22 - 28: Avoid Risky Decisions, Plan Long-Term Investments, Zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For September 22-28: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:Sep 22, 2025, 09:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Weekly Career Horoscope

1/13
Weekly Career Horoscope

Want to know what this week from September 22-28, 2025, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on.

Follow Us

Aries Career Horoscope

2/13
Aries Career Horoscope

Aries: This week opens new career opportunities. Your initiative and leadership skills will be appreciated by seniors, and some may receive added responsibilities. Entrepreneurs can attract promising collaborations. Financially, income is stable, but avoid impulsive purchases that could disturb savings.

 

Follow Us

Taurus Career Horoscope

3/13
Taurus Career Horoscope

Taurus: Consistency is your strength. Work progresses at a steady pace, and long-term projects move closer to completion. Colleagues and superiors value your reliability. Financially, investments in property or long-term plans bring good prospects. Avoid lending money casually.

Follow Us

Gemini Career Horoscope

4/13
Gemini Career Horoscope

Gemini: Your communication skills boost career prospects. Networking and new contacts may help secure deals or job offers. Teamwork yields positive results. Financially, small but consistent gains are likely, though you must avoid overcommitting to too many ventures.

Follow Us

Cancer Career Horoscope

5/13
Cancer Career Horoscope

Cancer: The workplace may feel challenging early in the week, with misunderstandings or delays. By the weekend, situations ease and clarity returns. Home-related financial expenses are possible. Avoid risky financial decisions, and instead focus on stability and careful planning.

Follow Us

Leo Career Horoscope

6/13
Leo Career Horoscope

Leo: Recognition is likely in your career. Seniors and clients value your leadership, and businesspersons see progress in projects that were earlier delayed. Financially, stability increases through disciplined budgeting. A good time to plan long-term investments.

 

Follow Us

Virgo Career Horoscope

7/13
Virgo Career Horoscope

Virgo: Discipline defines your work life. Career progress is possible if you avoid shortcuts and focus on detail-oriented tasks. Students and professionals in research or analytics benefit. Financially, savings grow through careful management. Avoid speculative investments this week.

Follow Us

Libra Career Horoscope

8/13
Libra Career Horoscope

Libra: Collaborations and partnerships strengthen your career. Professionals in law, consultancy, or media benefit the most. Team efforts bring recognition. Financially, income is stable, though spending on luxuries should be controlled. Think about long-term planning rather than short-term gains.

Follow Us

Scorpio Career Horoscope

9/13
Scorpio Career Horoscope

Scorpio: Determination helps you overcome workplace challenges. You may find yourself taking the lead in resolving critical issues, which improves your professional image. Financial gains are moderate; avoid speculation or hasty decisions. Steady progress ensures long-term stability.

Follow Us

Sagittarius Career Horoscope

10/13
Sagittarius Career Horoscope

Sagittarius: Career growth may come through training, education, or exposure to international opportunities. You might connect with influential people who guide your progress. Financially, a pending payment or investment matures. Avoid careless spending on travel or entertainment.

Follow Us

Capricorn Career Horoscope

11/13
Capricorn Career Horoscope

Capricorn: Hard work pays off this week. Career advancement or recognition from seniors is highly possible. Businesspeople gain through disciplined efforts and strong networking. Financially, your conservative approach helps strengthen long-term security.

Follow Us

Aquarius Career Horoscope

12/13
Aquarius Career Horoscope

Aquarius: Your innovative ideas shine at work, earning approval and support from superiors. Entrepreneurs succeed in digital ventures or creative projects. Financial gains come through technology-driven platforms. Still, manage your funds wisely to avoid cash flow issues.

 

Follow Us

Pisces Career Horoscope

13/13
Pisces Career Horoscope

Pisces: Career efforts may not bring instant results, but behind-the-scenes work will ensure long-term success. This is a good time for strategising. Financially, avoid emotional spending, and focus on secure investments. Patience and careful planning will benefit you.

Follow Us
LifestyleAries career horoscopeTaurus career horoscopeGemini career horoscopeCancer career horoscopeLeo career horoscopeVirgo career horoscopeLibra career horoscopeScorpio career horoscopeSagittarius career horoscopeCapricorn career horoscopeAquarius career horoscopePisces career horoscopeWeekly horoscopeCareer Horoscopehoroscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
RCB
4 Players RCB Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal And...
camera icon9
title
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
Meet All Captains Of Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur To Alyssa Healy, Check Full List
camera icon7
title
navratri 2025
Navratri 2025: Celebrities Who Rocked Regal Looks - See Who Might Steal The Show In 2025
camera icon8
title
UPSC Success Story
Meet Young Woman Who Conquered UPSC Twice To Become IAS Officer; Her Name Is…
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For September 22- 28: Feeling Stuck, Restless, Or Ignored; Check What Numbers Say