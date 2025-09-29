Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly Career Horoscope For September 29 - October 5: Money Flow Improves, Avoid Impulsive Purchases, Zodiacs
Weekly Career Horoscope For September 29 - October 5: Money Flow Improves, Avoid Impulsive Purchases, Zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For Sep 29-Oct 5: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:Sep 29, 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Weekly Career And Finance Horoscope

Want to know what this week from Sep 29-Oct 5, 2025, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on.

 

Aries Career Horoscope

Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week brings fresh responsibilities and opportunities at the workplace. Your leadership skills will be noticed, and new projects could highlight your talent. Financially, gains from past investments or delayed payments are likely to arrive, giving stability. Avoid impulsive decisions regarding money midweek.

Taurus Career Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Career matters progress steadily, and you may earn the trust of seniors or clients through your disciplined approach. Business ventures show signs of profitability, though patience is required for long-term results. Money matters remain stable, but you should avoid unnecessary purchases.

Gemini Career Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Your schedule will be packed with work, but networking and partnerships prove beneficial. At the workplace, your communication skills attract opportunities. Business owners may secure new deals. However, travel or social commitments could raise expenses, so keep finances in check.

Cancer Career Horoscope

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Career growth is highlighted with possibilities of promotions or added authority. Those in business will see smooth operations and gradual profits. Financially, things are improving, and chances of recovering stuck money are strong. Long-term investments made now may prove rewarding.

Leo Career Horoscope

Leo (July 23 – August 22): You may face competition or pressure at the start of the week, but persistence will bring recognition. By the weekend, your efforts will pay off in work or business. Financially, avoid risky ventures and unnecessary spending. Stability will come through conservative choices.

 

Virgo Career Horoscope

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Work life looks positive as your hard work and analytical skills are valued. New opportunities for advancement may arise, especially in business collaborations. Financial flow improves, and there are chances of small but consistent gains. Smart planning will boost savings.

Libra Career Horoscope

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Your charm and diplomacy help you win support at the workplace. Professional collaborations could lead to growth, while finances remain balanced. Some Libras may receive bonuses or additional income sources midweek. Avoid lending money casually.

Scorpio Career Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): This week is ideal for starting new projects or initiatives in your career. Work efficiency increases, and recognition follows. Financially, investments made earlier may begin to yield results. It’s a good period for planning long-term financial security, but avoid overspending.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Luck is on your side, making this a favorable week for career expansion. Promotions, new contracts, or client gains are strongly indicated. Business owners may see unexpected profits. Financial stability strengthens, and surplus funds can be directed toward growth.

Capricorn Career Horoscope

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): The week may feel heavy with professional challenges, but perseverance ensures stability. Be cautious with workplace conflicts. Finances remain steady, but it’s not the best time for risky investments. Focus on budgeting and practical spending to maintain balance.

Aquarius Career Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Your innovative thinking and creative approach open up career opportunities. New projects or collaborations may appear, bringing recognition. Business prospects look brighter with steady profits. Financial matters improve, but mindful spending will ensure long-term stability.

Pisces Career Horoscope

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): A rewarding week professionally, as supportive colleagues and mentors encourage your growth. Financially, both work income and past investments may yield positive outcomes. It’s a good time to plan budgets and direct surplus money into savings or future projects.

 

