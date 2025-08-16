Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly Health Horoscope For August 18- 24: Keep Your Phone Away From The Bed While Sleeping, Zodiacs
Weekly Health Horoscope For August 18- 24: Keep Your Phone Away From The Bed While Sleeping, Zodiacs

Health Horoscope: Let this week be about aligning your body, mind, and spirit. Health isn’t just about how you feel physically—it’s about how you honour your energy daily.

 

Updated:Aug 16, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
Weekly Health Horoscope For August 18- 24

Dive into astrologer, Sidhharrth S Kumaar’s health horoscope to discover how the stars are shaping your journey in love, connection, and harmony.

 

Aries

Energy is high but scattered—channel it into structured workouts rather than random bursts. Avoid spicy late-night meals to prevent acidity. Tip: End your day with a 5-minute cool-down stretch.

 

Taurus

Your body craves comfort food, but heavy meals will slow you down. Focus on fresh salads and seasonal fruits. Avoid prolonged sitting—walk after lunch. Tip: Keep a reusable water bottle handy and sip throughout the day.

 

Gemini

Restless sleep may make you irritable. Reduce screen time before bed and practice slow breathing. Gentle yoga will help release stored tension. Tip: Read a light book instead of scrolling on your phone at night.

 

Cancer

Emotional ups and downs may impact digestion. Stick to home-cooked meals and avoid eating in a hurry. Short meditation breaks will help stabilize mood. Tip: Have your dinner at least 2 hours before bedtime.

 

Leo

Your stamina fluctuates—listen to your body instead of pushing through fatigue. Balance social time with quiet rest. Herbal teas can help clear mental fog. Tip: Start mornings with a glass of warm water and lemon.

 

Virgo

Perfectionist tendencies could cause mental strain. Engage in light physical activity to reset your energy. Keep posture in check if working long hours. Tip: Do 3 neck rotations every hour to prevent stiffness.

 

Libra

You’re drawn to group activities—great for motivation, but avoid overexertion. Support your joints with gentle stretches before and after exercise. Tip: Include leafy greens for better calcium intake.

Scorpio

Strong determination is your strength, but don’t let it turn into overtraining. Watch your hydration, especially in humid weather. Tip: Add a pinch of rock salt to your water for electrolyte balance.

 

Sagittarius

Travel or long commutes could tire you. Support your immunity with vitamin-rich foods. Avoid skipping breakfast—it sets the tone for the whole day. Tip: Carry roasted nuts for quick energy.

 

Capricorn

You’re focused on work, but the body needs movement. Back and shoulder stretches will prevent stiffness. Limit caffeine to avoid sleep disruption. Tip: Stand and walk for 2–3 minutes every hour.

 

Aquarius

Your innovative streak is strong, but late-night brainstorming can mess with your sleep cycle. Eat lighter dinners and go tech-free for 30 minutes before bed. Tip: Keep your phone away from the bed while sleeping.

 

Pisces

Sensitivity is high—crowded, noisy places may drain you. Spend time in nature or near water for mental refreshment. Avoid processed sugar. Tip: Begin your day with 3 deep breaths and gratitude

