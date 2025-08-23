Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2950363https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/weekly-health-horoscope-for-august-25-31-comfort-foods-tempt-you-but-heavy-eating-may-cause-bloating-zodiacs-2950363
NewsPhotosWeekly Health Horoscope For August 25- 31: Comfort Foods Tempt You; But Heavy Eating May Cause Bloating, Zodiacs
photoDetails

Weekly Health Horoscope For August 25- 31: Comfort Foods Tempt You; But Heavy Eating May Cause Bloating, Zodiacs

Theme of the Week: Slow down, listen to your body, and create balance.Welcome your weekly health horoscope, curated to guide you and steer your life journey towards a healthy and joyous life leveraging the cosmic alignments of the universe. 

 

Updated:Aug 23, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Weekly Health Horoscope For August 25- 31

1/13
Weekly Health Horoscope For August 25- 31

This week, Pawan Gera, Vedic astrologer, will share insights tailored to the unique traits of your zodiac sign to help you enhance your vitality and sense of well-being. Read on to find out how the stars will be influencing your health this week!

 

Follow Us

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

2/13
Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Your energy feels like a rollercoaster—one day super high, the next sluggish. Avoid overexertion; let rest be part of your routine. Tip: Add a short evening walk to release excess fire-energy.

 

Follow Us

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

3/13
Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Comfort foods tempt you, but heavy eating may cause bloating this week. Focus on simple, wholesome meals and mindful chewing. Tip: Replace one heavy snack with fresh fruit.

 

Follow Us

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

4/13
Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Mental restlessness may disturb your sleep cycle. Gentle stretches before bed and calming teas will help restore balance. Tip: Switch your phone off 30 minutes before sleep.

 

Follow Us

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

5/13
Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Emotions may affect your digestion. Staying hydrated and eating on time will help. Avoid late-night emotional eating. Tip: Begin your day with warm water and honey.

 

Follow Us

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

6/13
Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Vitality is strong, but stress could cause fatigue. Balance high activity with calm pauses. Protect your heart health with lighter meals. Tip: Take 5 slow, deep breaths every time you feel rushed.

 

Follow Us

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

7/13
Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

You may feel anxious about small health concerns. Stay grounded with routine exercise and don’t overthink minor discomforts. Tip: Start mornings with 10 minutes of mindful stretching.

 

Follow Us

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

8/13
Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Energy is balanced, but joints need attention. Don’t skip warm-ups before physical activity. Sleep quality improves with calming evening rituals. Tip: Include more greens and calcium-rich foods.

 

Follow Us

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

9/13
Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Determination pushes you hard, but be mindful not to ignore small aches. Hydration is key this week. Tip: Add cucumber or mint to your drinking water.

 

Follow Us

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

10/13
Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Over-scheduling may cause fatigue. Protect your immunity with fresh fruits and regular rest. Avoid skipping meals during busy days. Tip: Carry nuts or seeds for quick nutrition.

 

Follow Us

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

11/13
Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Work pressure may create stiffness in shoulders and back. Gentle stretching every few hours will help. Avoid over-caffeination. Tip: Stand up and walk for 2 minutes every hour.

 

Follow Us

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

12/13
Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Ideas flow freely, but late nights could disrupt your rhythm. Cut back on heavy dinners and embrace an early wind-down routine. Tip: Drink herbal tea (like chamomile) before bedtime.

 

Follow Us

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

13/13
Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Sensitivity is high—avoid crowded or draining environments. A calm routine and soothing music will help maintain inner peace. Tip: Start your day with three deep breaths and gratitude.

Follow Us
Weekly Health Horoscope For August 25- 31comfort foodsHeavy EatingBloatingZodiacsHealth predictionsastrologyWellness Horoscopediet tipsenergy levelsStressself-carehealthy habitsFitness Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Bigg Boss 19 House Tour
Bigg Boss 19 House Tour: Salman Khan's Show Unveils Nature-Themed Interiors, Assembly Room Twist, Stunning Living Spaces And More
camera icon7
title
Asia Cup 2025
IPL Stars From RCB, SRH, CSK, KKR, RR, Who Will Make Asia Cup Debut For India In 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon11
title
Muslims
10 Countries In The World With Almost Zero Muslim Population- Check List
camera icon8
title
Bigg Boss 19
From Bigg Boss Underdog To Bollywood Star: This Actor Went From Lowest Paid Contestant Of Her Season To Sharing Screen With Aamir Khan
camera icon6
title
Indian Air Force
Inside India’s Air Force Combat Fleet: Su-30MKI To Rafale And Tejas, Enemies' Nightmare, Guardians Of Sky
NEWS ON ONE CLICK