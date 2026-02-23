Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekly health horoscope for February 23 - March 1, 2026: Neglecting physical activity could lead to weight gain, zodiacs
Weekly health horoscope for February 23 - March 1, 2026: Neglecting physical activity could lead to weight gain, zodiacs

Weekly Health Horoscope For February 23 - March 1, 2026: As we move through February to March, it’s the perfect time to tune in to what your body and mind need most. This week’s health horoscope offers personalized guidance to help you stay balanced, energized, and centered.

 

Updated:Feb 23, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
Weekly Health Horoscope

Weekly Health Horoscope For February 23 - March 1: Discover how the stars are shaping your journey in health and wellness. Nitesh Shanker, Astrologer, Numerologist, Vastu Consultant and founder, NS Jyotisshs, shares your weekly health horoscope.

Aries Weekly Health Horoscope

Aries: You may experience minor concerns such as skin dryness, small breakouts, fatigue, or slight fluctuations in blood pressure due to changing weather or irregular routines. Staying hydrated is essential—aim for adequate water intake and include light physical activity like walking or stretching. Use moisturisers to combat dryness, avoid excessive sun exposure, and reduce oily or spicy foods. Starting your day with lukewarm water and lemon can support hydration and detoxification. No major issues are indicated, but discipline in daily habits will be key.

Taurus Weekly Health Horoscope

Taurus: Your focus should remain on maintaining overall well-being through consistent lifestyle habits. Regular exercise is essential to improve metabolism, support immunity, and manage weight. Those dealing with fatty liver or weight concerns should be particularly cautious about diet, avoiding processed or sugary foods while embracing balanced nutrition. Preventive care, including routine medical monitoring, will help ensure long-term stability.

Gemini Weekly Health Horoscope

Gemini: Health appears stable, but neglecting physical activity could lead to gradual weight gain. Incorporating moderate exercise—such as brisk walking, cycling, yoga, or strength training—for at least 30–45 minutes most days will help maintain fitness and stamina. Consistency is the key to preventing lifestyle-related concerns and sustaining overall vitality.

Cancer Weekly Health Horoscope

Cancer: You may notice health-related expenses or concerns linked to skin dryness, weight management, or liver health. Paying attention to hydration, maintaining a balanced diet, and engaging in regular physical activity will be important. Routine check-ups and timely care can help prevent complications, making proactive lifestyle adjustments especially beneficial during this period.

Leo Weekly Health Horoscope

Leo: Your health remains steady, provided you maintain consistency in daily habits. Regular exercise—whether through walking, gym workouts, yoga, or sports—will boost stamina, strengthen immunity, and support mental clarity. Balanced meals, proper hydration, and adequate sleep will further enhance well-being. Preventive care will help sustain this positive phase.

Virgo Weekly Health Horoscope

Virgo: Your physical condition is stable, but long-term wellness depends on maintaining regular fitness and balanced nutrition. Prioritise structured routines, adequate rest, and periodic health check-ups to monitor vital parameters. Preventive health management will ensure sustained energy and reduce the risk of future concerns.

Libra Weekly Health Horoscope

Libra: Health is generally positive, though there may be a tendency toward skin dryness or mild dehydration. Increasing water intake, using moisturisers, and including nutrient-rich foods like nuts, seeds, and fruits can help maintain balance. Avoid harsh environmental exposure and focus on hydration to stay comfortable and energetic.

Scorpio Weekly Health Horoscope

Scorpio: This week indicates stable energy levels and good physical resilience. Mental focus and emotional balance will also contribute to overall well-being. Maintaining a disciplined routine that includes exercise, balanced meals, and adequate rest will further enhance vitality. Avoid overexertion and manage stress to sustain this positive momentum.

Sagittarius Weekly Health Horoscope

Sagittarius: Your health remains good, but this is not a time to become complacent. Regular exercise is essential to maintain stamina and prevent future issues. Staying physically active will keep your energy levels high and support long-term wellness, even if you currently feel healthy.

Capricorn Weekly Health Horoscope

Capricorn: Extra care is needed this week, as you may experience discomfort related to joints, facial areas, or circulation. Those with thyroid or metabolic conditions should remain especially cautious by following medical advice, maintaining a balanced diet, and avoiding overexertion. Proper hydration, rest, and regular monitoring will help manage these concerns effectively.

Aquarius Weekly Health Horoscope

Aquarius: You may experience occasional worry or emotional stress, which can affect overall well-being if not managed. Avoid overthinking and focus on maintaining a calm mindset through relaxation techniques or light activity. Physical health remains generally good, provided mental stress is kept under control.

Pisces Weekly Health Horoscope

Pisces: Health appears stable, but individuals with blood pressure concerns should remain vigilant. Monitor levels regularly, maintain a balanced low-sodium diet, stay hydrated, and engage in moderate exercise as advised. Avoid skipping meals and follow prescribed medications consistently. A mindful routine will help you maintain steady health throughout the week.

(Pic Credits: Freepik)

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)

 

