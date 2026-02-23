Weekly health horoscope for February 23 - March 1, 2026: Neglecting physical activity could lead to weight gain, zodiacs

2 / 14

Aries: You may experience minor concerns such as skin dryness, small breakouts, fatigue, or slight fluctuations in blood pressure due to changing weather or irregular routines. Staying hydrated is essential—aim for adequate water intake and include light physical activity like walking or stretching. Use moisturisers to combat dryness, avoid excessive sun exposure, and reduce oily or spicy foods. Starting your day with lukewarm water and lemon can support hydration and detoxification. No major issues are indicated, but discipline in daily habits will be key.