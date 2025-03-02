Advertisement
Weekly Health Horoscope For March 3-9: Watch Out For Headaches, Proper Hydration And Reduced Screen Time, Zodiacs

With Venus in retrograde, emotions may run high, impacting mental well-being. The First Quarter Moon in Gemini on March 6th encourages mental clarity, while the approaching Mercury retrograde (from March 15th) advises staying grounded to avoid stress.

 

 

Updated:Mar 02, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Weekly Health Horoscope For March 3-9

Weekly Health Horoscope For March 3-9

Here’s a quick health guide shared by Pawan Gera, Vedic Astrologer for each sign along with a simple tip to keep your vitality intact. Stay mindful of your health and embrace these simple remedies to ensure a harmonious week ahead! 

 

Aries

Aries

Your energy levels may fluctuate this week. Prioritize hydration and avoid overexertion. Tip: Short walks in fresh air can revitalize you.

Taurus

Taurus

Stress might manifest physically. Practice deep breathing and light stretching. Tip: A calming herbal tea can work wonders.

Gemini

Gemini

Mental fatigue could slow you down. Give yourself breaks from screens and digital devices. Tip: Try a quick meditation to reset your mind.

Cancer

Cancer

You might feel emotionally sensitive. Self-care routines like journaling or aromatherapy can help. Tip: Surround yourself with positive influences.

Leo

Leo

A busy schedule could lead to neglecting your health. Focus on balanced meals and sufficient rest. Tip: A power nap can boost your productivity.

 

Virgo

Virgo

Your digestive system may need attention. Opt for light, home-cooked meals. Tip: Add probiotics to your diet for gut health.

 

Libra

Libra

Skin-related issues may arise. Stay hydrated and follow a simple skincare routine. Tip: Avoid overly processed foods.

 

Scorpio

Scorpio

You might feel a dip in stamina. Incorporate foods rich in iron and protein. Tip: A short exercise routine can improve circulation.

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Watch out for headaches. Proper hydration and reducing screen time will help. Tip: Practice the 20-20-20 rule for eye health.

Capricorn

Capricorn

Back and joint pain might trouble you. Stretch regularly and maintain good posture. Tip: A warm bath can ease muscle tension.

Aquarius

Aquarius

 Your immunity may need a boost. Include citrus fruits and greens in your diet. Tip: A brisk morning walk can invigorate your system.

 

Pisces

Pisces

Emotional balance is key this week. Mindful breathing and gratitude practices can stabilize your mood. Tip: Spend some time in nature for mental clarity.

 

